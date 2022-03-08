Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase Latest MOSFET, IC, Passive Component, and Diode Technologies at APEC 2022

MALVERN, Pa., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced its product lineup for the Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition (APEC) 2022, taking place March 20-24 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. Exhibiting in booth 1434, Vishay will highlight a broad range of power management solutions — including its latest industry-leading power IC, passive component, diode, and MOSFET technologies — that are paving the way for innovation in today’s fastest growing markets, including e-mobility, Industry 4.0, 5G, and IoT.



Vishay will highlight power ICs that provide maximum integration and efficiency for DC/DC conversion in data center server and 5G telecom applications. Highlights will include microBUCK DC/DC regulators with PMBus 1.3 compliance, smart power stages for high current multi-phase converters, and hot swap eFuse ICs for 12 V applications.

MOSFETs on display will include innovative solutions for automotive applications and the latest power conversion topologies. Vishay will highlight the benefits of its TrenchFET® and E Series superjunction MOSFETs for high end power supply applications while introducing Gen IV Automotive Grade TrenchFET devices in new gullwing leaded packages and the first Automotive Grade E Series MOSFET.

To increase power density and efficiency in automotive applications, Vishay will showcase diodes including AEC-Q101 qualified TMBS® rectifiers in the eSMP® package series, 600 V FRED Pt® Gen 5 Ultrafast and Hyperfast rectifiers for charging applications, and 650 V silicon carbide (SiC) Schottky diodes featuring a merged PIN Schottky (MPS) design. In addition, AEC-Q101 qualified industry-first surface-mount XclampR™ transient voltage suppressors (TVS) will be on display with extremely low clamping voltages.

Passive components on display will comprise a wide variety of Vishay’s capacitors, resistors, and inductors. Featured Vishay capacitors will include ruggedized electrical double-layer energy storage devices for energy harvesting and power line backup applications; AEC-Q200 qualified film capacitors to address the growing electric vehicle market; and power capacitors that provide high reliability for energy-generation applications in traction and industrial drives, solar and wind energy systems, and more.

Featured resistors will include Power Metal Strip®, thick film power, precision thin film, IGBR wirebondable back contact die, and MELF devices, in addition to a ThermaWick™ thermal jumper surface-mount chip. Also on display will be wirewound resistors, including fusible safety, direct water cooled, and hybrid devices for precharge and discharge applications. Non-linear resistors will include NTC thermistors with ring tongues and insulated leads, wirebondable NTC die, inrush current limiting PTCs, and nickel thin film thermistors.

Inductors on display will comprise Automotive Grade and commercial low profile, high current inductors in a range of case sizes; high temperature devices; and commercial vertical-mount inductors. Highlighted custom magnetics will include low profile and high current edge-wound, through-hole inductors with low DCR; common mode chokes; and an AEC-Q200 qualified haptic actuator.

Throughout APEC 2022, Vishay will be providing demonstrations of its power IC, passive component, diode, and MOSFET technologies in booth 1434. In addition, Vishay’s Breno Albuquerque will be presenting the industry session “High Performance Pulse Load Surface-Mount Film Resistors.” His presentation will take place Thursday, March 24, from 1:45 to 2:10 p.m. in location 5.

As the premier event in applied power electronics, APEC focuses on the practical and applied aspects of the power electronics business. More information on the conference and exposition is available at http://www.apec-conf.org/.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. TrenchFET and microBUCK are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated. ThermaWick and XClampR are trademarks and TMBS, FRED Pt, and Power Metal Strip are registered trademarks of Vishay Intertechnology.

