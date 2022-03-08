SUCCESS Magazine Celebrates Extraordinary Women With Launch of Women of Influence Awards

DALLAS, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUCCESS® magazine, the leading voice in the field of personal and professional development, today announced the launch of its Women of Influence awards to honor 50 influential women in recognition of International Women’s Day .



The Women of Influence awards will celebrate extraordinary women whose contributions have impacted industries, communities and the personal and professional lives of others. Nominations are open at woi.success.com and the deadline for submissions is May 15, 2022.

“We’re delighted to join the global chorus honoring women and their contributions to the success of businesses, economies, families and communities,” said Cecilia Meis, Editor-in-Chief of SUCCESS Enterprises. “The Women of Influence awards highlights those women who have demonstrated an elevated capacity for inspiring, motivating and creating in ways that change and improve lives for the better. It’s our privilege to sponsor these awards and celebrate these change-makers.”

“It is our privilege to recognize women and amplify their successes. I am proud that the July/August issue of SUCCESS magazine will pay tribute to women and is being 100% produced by Cecilia and our talented team of women editors, writers and contributors,” said Courtney Chakarun, CMO of eXp World Holdings.

In tandem, the Women of Influence award winners will be unveiled in June on success.com , woi.success.com and throughout the organization’s various digital platforms, with visibility to more than 7 million collective subscribers and website visitors.

Founded in 1897, SUCCESS magazine is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, and International Women’s Day, a global celebration of the achievements of women, took place for the first time in 1911. The magazine is part of SUCCESS Enterprises, a multimedia platform offering enhanced content and coaching with immersive technology that provides personal growth solutions that are accessible and impactful.



About SUCCESS Enterprises

SUCCESS® Enterprises, a multi-platform media company, is the leader in personal and professional development, offering content, resources and training to inspire, motivate and educate. Its flagship property, SUCCESS magazine, was founded in 1897 by achievement philosopher Orison Swett Marden. In addition to the printed magazine, companion media properties within SUCCESS Enterprises include SUCCESS.com , SUCCESS Coaching , podcasts, newsletters, digital training courses, Achievers All-Access (an online platform that further expands resources and training for its members) and affiliate brands such as SUCCESS Space . SUCCESS Enterprises is a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings (Nasdaq: EXPI). For more information visit success.com .

