Seneca receives $2 million from the Government of Canada to help women prepare for new careers

Toronto, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca has been awarded $2 million from the federal Women’s Employment Readiness pilot program to launch Career HERizons, a series of 30 free skills development workshops, networking events and mentorship opportunities for women re-entering the workforce or preparing for new careers.

Career HERizons sessions will be available in-person and virtually across Canada. Participants will gain essential skills in math and literacy, professional development, interviewing, entrepreneurship and more.

Seneca will partner with College of the Rockies and Norquest College to promote Career HERizons, develop content and host events.

“Seneca is proud to receive funding for this important initiative to help make sure the economic recovery leaves no one behind,” said Marianne Marando, Seneca’s Vice-President, Academic. “The program’s goal to support women facing employment barriers aligns with our vision to help women gain the skills, networks and support they need to find success in their careers.”

Career HERizons sessions will be led and designed by women. The program targets women from Indigenous and equity-deserving communities as well as those who lost their jobs during the pandemic. It will build on Seneca’s successful Career Recharge program, which has supported thousands of mid-career professionals looking to gain new skills, start a new career or re-enter the workforce.

The Government of Canada has invested nearly $50 million through the Women’s Readiness Program to support 26 projects across all 13 provinces and territories. These projects will test and provide foundational and transferable skills training models and offer wrap-around supports, including child care, transportation and counselling.

“On International Women’s Day, we can take stock of the progress that women in Canada have made, and recognize the work still ahead. I’m proud to see our government invest in organizations that are leading that vital work by helping marginalized women overcome barriers to employment,” said Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough. “This is about empowering more women to create better lives for themselves, while also building the strong, skilled and inclusive workforce Canada needs.”

About Seneca

