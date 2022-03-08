Xceedance and Ultimate Risk Solutions Announce Partnership

WORCESTER, Massachusetts and NEW YORK, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xceedance and Ultimate Risk Solutions (URS) today announced a partnership to deliver enterprise risk management modeling and actuarial and analytics services to insurance organizations worldwide.



The alliance combines deep expertise and proven technology from URS in risk and financial modeling, with best-in-class actuarial and analytics capabilities from Xceedance — enabling insurance organizations to optimize reinsurance contracts, enhance capital modeling, and improve financial results. Re/insurers can streamline workflows and processes for all their organizational needs relating to ERM services, financial modeling, and actuarial services.

"Partnering with Xceedance is a significant step towards our goal to help insurance organizations tackle challenges they face in risk modeling," said Anya Kutsina, Ultimate Risk Solutions co-founder and executive director. "The extensive insurance consulting expertise of Xceedance, combined with a powerful suite of URS products, empowers insurers and reinsurers to minimize risks while maximizing operational results and growth opportunities."

"The partnership with URS enhances critical capabilities for risk management and strategic planning by insurance organizations,” stated Matthew Duke, SVP and chief actuary at Xceedance. “As re/insurers look to develop and execute their business plan, they also need to identify ways to manage their assumed risk and quantify those impacts. Powered by the tools and resources from URS, the Xceedance actuarial and analytics team can help re/insurers develop and execute on their plan, and proficiently model the impact of assumed risk to their operations."

By integrating dynamic enterprise risk management and financial modeling solutions, actuarial insights, deep industry knowledge, and intelligent automation, the Xceedance-URS partnership provides a turnkey suite of technology-enabled services for insurance organizations of all sizes.

About Ultimate Risk Solutions

URS (www.ultirisk.com) is at the forefront of providing leading-edge ECM, reinsurance modeling, ESG, reserving & pricing solutions, and services to insurance organizations. URS possesses expertise in actuarial science, ERM, risk strategy and product development to solve a wide range of analytical challenges the re/insurance industry faces. URS team members are industry specialists with backgrounds in the actuarial sciences, ERM, mathematics, physics, software development, insurance & reinsurance.

About Xceedance

Xceedance (www.xceedance.com) is a global provider of strategic consulting and managed services, technology, and data sciences to insurance organizations. The company helps insurers launch products, drive operations, implement intelligent technology, deploy advanced analytics, and achieve business process optimization. Through Xceedance Actuarial and Analytics Services, re/insurers can access experienced advisory and consulting professionals as well as augment their existing infrastructure with staff and technology enablement.

