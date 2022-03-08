NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

March 8, 2022

Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of Shell plc as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”).

Details of the LTIP can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN PDMR VESTING DATE SHARE TYPE NUMBER OF SHARES VESTED Ben van Beurden March 3, 2022 SHELL (AMS) 113,445 Jessica Uhl March 3, 2022 SHEL ADS (NYSE) 29,134 Harry Brekelmans March 3, 2022 SHELL (AMS) 32,059 Ronan Cassidy March 3, 2022 SHEL (LSE) 27,446 Donny Ching March 3, 2022 SHELL (AMS) 23,899 Ed Daniels March 3, 2022 SHEL (LSE) 13,139 Wael Sawan March 3, 2022 SHELL (AMS) 27,396 Huibert Vigeveno March 3, 2022 SHELL (AMS) 13,115 Zoe Yujnovich March 3, 2022 SHELL (AMS) 13,115

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.













1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ben Last Name(s) van Beurden 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 113,445 Total N/A Aggregated information



Volume



Price



Total



113,445



NIL



N/A Date of transaction March 3, 2022 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue













1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Uhl Last Name(s) Jessica 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument American Depository Shares (SHEL) Identification Code US7802593050 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency USD Price NIL Volume 29,134 Total N/A Aggregated information



Volume



Price



Total



29,134



NIL



N/A Date of transaction March 3, 2022 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Harry Last Name(s) Brekelmans 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Projects and Technology Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 32,059 Total N/A Aggregated information



Volume



Price



Total



32,059



NIL



N/A Date of transaction March 3, 2022 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ronan Last Name(s) Cassidy 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency GBP Price NIL Volume 27,446 Total N/A Aggregated information



Volume



Price



Total



27,446



NIL



N/A Date of transaction March 3, 2022 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue













1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Donny Last Name(s) Ching 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Legal Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 23,899 Total N/A Aggregated information



Volume



Price



Total



23,899



NIL



N/A Date of transaction March 3, 2022 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ed Last Name(s) Daniels 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency GBP Price NIL Volume 13,139 Total N/A Aggregated information



Volume



Price



Total



13,139



NIL



N/A Date of transaction March 3, 2022 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue













1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Wael Last Name(s) Sawan 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 27,396 Total N/A Aggregated information



Volume



Price



Total



27,396



NIL



N/A



Date of transaction March 3, 2022 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue













1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Huibert Last Name(s) Vigeveno 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Downstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 13,115 Total N/A Aggregated information



Volume



Price



Total



13,115



NIL



N/A Date of transaction March 3, 2022 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Zoe Last Name(s) Yujnovich 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Upstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 13,115 Total N/A Aggregated information



Volume



Price



Total



13,115



NIL



N/A Date of transaction March 3, 2022 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue



