Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Hague, NETHERLANDS

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

 

March 8, 2022

 

Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of Shell plc as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”).

Details of the LTIP can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN
PDMRVESTING DATESHARE TYPENUMBER OF SHARES VESTED
Ben van BeurdenMarch 3, 2022SHELL (AMS)113,445
Jessica UhlMarch 3, 2022SHEL ADS (NYSE)29,134
Harry BrekelmansMarch 3, 2022SHELL (AMS)32,059
Ronan CassidyMarch 3, 2022SHEL (LSE)27,446
Donny ChingMarch 3, 2022SHELL (AMS)23,899
Ed DanielsMarch 3, 2022SHEL (LSE)13,139
Wael SawanMarch 3, 2022SHELL (AMS)27,396
Huibert VigevenoMarch 3, 2022SHELL (AMS)13,115
Zoe YujnovichMarch 3, 2022SHELL (AMS)13,115

 

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

 

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

 

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

 

 

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ben
Last Name(s)van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume113,445
TotalN/A
Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total		 

113,445

NIL

N/A
Date of transaction March 3, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Uhl
Last Name(s)Jessica
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentAmerican Depository Shares (SHEL)
Identification CodeUS7802593050
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyUSD
PriceNIL
Volume29,134
TotalN/A
Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total		 

29,134

NIL

N/A
Date of transaction March 3, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Harry
Last Name(s)Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusProjects and Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume32,059
TotalN/A
Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total		 

32,059

NIL

N/A
Date of transaction March 3, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ronan
Last Name(s)Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyGBP
PriceNIL
Volume27,446
TotalN/A
Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total		 

27,446

NIL

N/A
Date of transaction March 3, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Donny
Last Name(s)Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusLegal Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume23,899
TotalN/A
Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total		 

23,899

NIL

N/A
Date of transaction March 3, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ed
Last Name(s)Daniels
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusStrategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyGBP
PriceNIL
Volume13,139
TotalN/A
Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total		 

13,139

NIL

N/A
Date of transaction March 3, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Wael
Last Name(s)Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusIntegrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume27,396
TotalN/A
Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total		 

27,396

NIL

N/A

 
Date of transaction March 3, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Huibert
Last Name(s)Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusDownstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume13,115
TotalN/A
Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total		 

13,115

NIL

N/A
Date of transaction March 3, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Zoe
Last Name(s)Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusUpstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2019 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume13,115
TotalN/A
Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total		 

13,115

NIL

N/A
Date of transaction March 3, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue