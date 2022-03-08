Hermès International: Shares and voting rights as of 28th February 2022

RELEASE
Paris, March 8, 2022
INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES COMPRISING THE SHARE CAPITAL
|In accordance with the provisions of Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), Hermès international publishes each month, before the 15th day of the following month, the total number of voting rights and the number of shares comprising the share capital if they have varied from those previously published.
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of theoretical voting rights (including treasury stock)
|Total number of effective voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meetings)
|Publications
|28 February 2022
|105 569 412
|179 387 343
|178 461 509
|8 March 2022
|31 January 2022
|105 569 412
|179 184 927
|178 259 846
|9 February 2022
|31 December 2021
|105 569 412
|178 683 225
|177 758 072
|14 January 2022
|30 November 2021
|105 569 412
|178 505 675
|177 580 357
|9 December 2021
|31 October 2021
|105 569 412
|178 448 082
|177 522 540
|15 November 2021
|30 September 2021
|105 569 412
|178 458 401
|177 532 690
|14 October 2021
|31 August 2021
|105 569 412
|178 464 579
|177 539 209
|10 September 2021
|31 July 2021
|105 569 412
|178 454 611
|177 529 216
|11 August 2021
|30 June 2021
|105 569 412
|178 345 740
|177 419 971
|12 July 2021
|31 May 2021
|105 569 412
|178 123 575
|177 106 081
|21 June 2021
|30 April 2021
|105 569 412
|177 825 777
|176 862 580
|11 May 2021
|31 March 2021
|105 569 412
|177 789 001
|176 825 696
|13 April 2021
|28 February 2021
|105 569 412
|177 738 640
|176 775 017
|9 March 2021
|31 January 2021
|105 569 412
|177 732 981
|176 765 838
|8 February 2021
|31 December 2020
|105 569 412
|177 762 999
|176 796 206
|8 January 2021
|30 November 2020
|105 569 412
|177 793 683
|176 825 376
|8 December 2020
|31 October 2020
|105 569 412
|177 797 393
|176 831 125
|12 November 2020
|30 September 2020
|105 569 412
|177 657 510
|176 688 492
|8 October 2020
|31 August 2020
|105 569 412
|177 660 861
|176 692 226
|10 September 2020
|31 July 2020
|105 569 412
|177 663 549
|176 691 790
|11 August 2020
|30 June 2020
|105 569 412
|177 663 663
|176 694 899
|11 July 2020
|31 May 2020
|105 569 412
|177 671 725
|176 298 189
|11 June 2020
|30 April 2020
|105 569 412
|177 371 899
|175 988 012
|12 May 2020
|31 March 2020
|105 569 412
|177 385 889
|176 004 131
|14 April 2020
|29 February 2020
|105 569 412
|178 148 779
|176 773 175
|9 March 2020
|31 January 2020
|105 569 412
|178 118 639
|176 749 291
|14 February 2020
|31 December 2019
|105 569 412
|178 108 521
|176 746 892
|14 January 2020
|30 November 2019
|105 569 412
|178 063 668
|176 708 247
|12 December 2019
|31 October 2019
|105 569 412
|178 065 620
|176 716 214
|14 November 2019
|30 September 2019
|105 569 412
|178 068 436
|176 725 233
|14 October 2019
|31 August 2019
|105 569 412
|178 070 314
|176 731 799
|13 September 2019
|31 July 2019
|105 569 412
|178 071 327
|176 733 026
|7 August 2019
|30 June 2019
|105 569 412
|178 073 631
|176 742 506
|9 July 2019
|31 May 2019
|105 569 412
|178 186 716
|176 864 008
|14 June 2019
|30 April 2019
|105 569 412
|178 231 861
|176 904 626
|13 May 2019
|31 March 2019
|105 569 412
|178 235 213
|176 907 632
|11 April 2019
|28 February 2019
|105 569 412
|178 236 297
|176 915 2018
|14 March 2019
|31 January 2019
|105 569 412
|178 238 767
|176 920 826
|7 February 2019
|31 December 2018
|105 569 412
|177 354 174
|176 036 795
|10 January 2019
|30 November 2018
|105 569 412
|175 147 721
|173 830 058
|7 December 2018
|31 October 2018
|105 569 412
|175 147 522
|173 832 304
|9 November 2018
|30 September 2018
|105 569 412
|175 138 169
|173 830 756
|12 October 2018
|31 August 2018
|105 569 412
|175 138 358
|173 833 834
|14 September 2018
|31 July 2018
|105 569 412
|175 128 042
|173 825 032
|9 August 2018
|30 June 2018
|105 569 412
|175 132 569
|173 831 353
|12 July 2018
|31 May 2018
|105 569 412
|174 925 618
|173 652 271
|15 June 2018
|30 April 2018
|105 569 412
|174 923 889
|173 508 051
|15 May 2018
|31 March 2018
|105 569 412
|174 946 378
|173 529 101
|12 April 2018
|28 February 2018
|105 569 412
|174 946 564
|173 529 664
|15 March 2018
Attachment
- Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of 28 February 2022