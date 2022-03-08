Virtual Doctor Visits in Louisiana for Medical Cannabis Now Available Through TeleLeaf









New Orleans, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleLeaf, a company based in New Orleans, LA, is happy to announce that they are offering virtual doctor visits in Louisiana for patients to get approved for medical cannabis. This is for people who require a doctor’s referral for medical marijuana. This is done through the TeleLeaf.com telemedicine platform. Various chronic or debilitating medical conditions may be treated with medical marijuana. These include anxiety, insomnia, chronic pain, arthritis, and many other conditions.

A representative for TeleLeaf says, “We connect patients to qualified doctors. Through personal experiences and witness to its efficacy, our team of licensed doctors shares the conviction in the use of medical cannabis to assist their patients in living happier, healthier, and more productive lives. It is our hope that everyone can try medical marijuana for themselves as medicine, free from misinformation and persecution.”

TeleLeaf offers a way for people to have access to medical marijuana products by simply using their mobile devices in the comfort of their homes. TeleLeaf CEO Gary Hess, a U.S. Marine veteran who suffers from PTSD, realized that the heavy stigmas surrounding the use of the plant were preventing patients from accessing medical cannabis. Patients were having trouble finding doctors and could not gain access to medical cannabis, which is why the platform for connecting patients to medical marijuana doctors was established. TeleLeaf makes the process for finding a doctor and getting a medical marijuana recommendation very convenient, allowing patients to get a medical marijuana card from the comfort and privacy of their own homes. Hess observed that in the beginning, many physicians were just as stigmatized in recommending medical marijuana. He searched and personally sat down with some of the best doctors in Louisiana and clearly explained the reasons for providing easier access. Today, some of Louisiana's best doctors are now recommending medical marijuana to thousands of patients across Louisiana.

To gain access to medical marijuana in Louisiana, patients will need to be registered as medical marijuana patients. To qualify, they must have a condition that meets the state’s list of qualifying criteria. Some of these conditions include anxiety; chronic pain; insomnia; arthritis; terminal illnesses; muscle spasms; cancer; glaucoma; various neurodegenerative diseases and conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Huntington’s disease, and more; HIV; AIDS; cachexia; seizure disorders; epilepsy; spasticity; severe muscle spasms; intractable pain; Crohn’s disease; muscular dystrophy; multiple sclerosis; post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); autism; traumatic brain injury; sickle cell disease; and diagnosis by exclusion for any condition that can be considered debilitating or causing weakness or infirmity.

There are a number of factors that make TeleLeaf stand out from similar platforms. First of all, the system is secure, safe and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant. This is because the patient’s information and transactions are all securely stored in TeleLeaf’s HIPAA-compliant electronic medical records (EMR) platform. Secondly, TeleLeaf only provides reliable and registered doctors. These doctors have been screened and personally hand-picked by a respected group of licensed and practicing medical professionals in Louisiana. They understand clearly the efficacy of medical marijuana and see the need for change. Patients who do not qualify will not be charged. Transactions only occur after the doctor’s evaluation. TeleLeaf also offers same-day appointments, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., from Monday through Saturday. Lastly, once approved for a recommendation, the patient gains immediate access to medical cannabis products and dispensaries.

Founded in 2020 by Gary Hess, TeleLeaf is a leading access platform for medical marijuana that connects patients with qualified physicians. This platform has been designed for the patient by the patient, as a result of a U.S. Marine veteran’s mission of healing himself and offering alternative treatment options for others. Hess established the company to help those who are not comfortable with requesting medical cannabis for their health condition. With the TeleLeaf platform, patients can speak with a qualified physician and gain access to medical marijuana from the comfort and privacy of their own homes.





Those who are looking for a telemedicine platform in Louisiana in order to get a doctor’s recommendation for medical cannabis can visit TeleLeaf.com or contact TeleLeaf via phone. They are open Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

