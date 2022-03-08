Starlite Recovery Center Becomes Certified as “Veteran Ready Healthcare Organization”

CENTER POINT, Texas, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starlite Recovery Center has completed certification that will allow it to better serve active-duty military members, Veterans, and their families.

The program, run through California-based nonprofit PsychArmor, certifies Starlite Recovery Center as a “Veteran Ready Healthcare Organization.” Staff members participated in a variety of data-driven and evidence-based virtual training courses that help enhance the level of connection between civilians and those who have ties to the military. At the conclusion of the training, both Starlite Recovery Center and its employees became certified through PsychArmor.

The partnership between PsychArmor and the Acadia Healthcare Military & Family Support Services (MFS) program will allow a number of Acadia facilities to complete this certification. PsychArmor is the only national institute that offers free online education to assist military service members, Veterans, and their families and also has a support center that is staffed by mental health experts.

“It’s more important than ever to be able to provide specialized care for those who have served our country,” said Acadia Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Michael V. Genovese, M.D., J.D. “The rates of substance use disorders, depression, and suicide are considerably higher for active-duty military members and veterans than they are for the general population.

“We believe that PsychArmor’s exceptional resources will allow Starlite Recovery Center staff to cultivate a treatment environment that helps us better understand how to help these brave individuals.”

Starlite Recovery Center’s military treatment program helps service members and Veterans who are struggling with substance use disorders, such as an addiction to alcohol or other drugs, and mental health concerns, including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"Operation Liberty at Starlite Recovery Center is proud to announce that our staff are Veteran Ready. We stand proudly in our training from PsychArmor, ready to serve those who have given everything while protecting of our country's freedom,” said Starlite Recovery Center’s CEO Rachel Everett, MBA. “Our staff members are committed to breaking the chains of substance use disorder while treating the co-occurring mental health diagnoses that affect so many of our country's heroes as invisible wounds of war."

For more information about Starlite Recovery Center’s military treatment program, please visit https://www.starliterecovery.com/programs/military-veterans/.

About Starlite Recovery Center

Located in Center Point, Texas, an hour northwest of San Antonio, Starlite Recovery Center is a premier residential treatment center for adults who are struggling with addiction and co-occurring mental health concerns. Our campus is situated on 55 acres of beautiful Texas hill country, offering clients the ideal place to get away from life’s daily stressors and truly focus on their recovery. Other levels of care include detoxification and an intensive outpatient program (IOP). We also provide care for diverse populations, with specialty tracks for the LGBTQ+ community, Christians, and military veterans and first responders. For more information, please visit www.starliterecovery.com.

About Acadia Healthcare Military & Family Support Services

The Acadia Healthcare Military & Family Support Services (MFS) program is a free service that connects active-duty service members, veterans, and their family members with mental health and substance use treatment providers in their area. Our military liaisons work with premier facilities across the U.S. both inside and outside Acadia’s nationwide network. Services include referral coordination, guidance with the admissions process, ongoing support throughout treatment, and aftercare support. For more information, please visit www.acadiahealthcare.com/programming-treatment/military-support.

About PsychArmor

PsychArmor is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation providing education and support to individuals and organizations that work with, live with, and care for American service members, veterans, and their families.