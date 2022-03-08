GuildFi Invests $880K for an Omega Constellation in God Game Apeiron to Revolutionize Play to Earn

Singapore, Singapore , March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuildFi makes a statement of intent with their biggest ever project investment, committing $880,000 into Apeiron, the world’s first play-and-earn godgame built with NFTs. GuildFi invested the funds in an Omega Class Major Constellation NFT pack in Apeiron, which involves a multitude of in-game assets, including playable Planet NFTs, customized GuildFi NFTs, Star (Land) NFTs and Tokens. The GuildFi Constellation is made up of 13 Star (Land) NFTs and will be one of the largest constellations in the Apeiron game.

Apeiron is the world’s first god game on the blockchain. Players will take on the role of Godlings, newborn deities, and using divine powers cast terraforming miracles and build up planets, engage in exciting card-based action combat, and unravel the secrets of the godiverse. All the while, they will be earning Tokens and acquiring NFTs such as Planets, Stars, and Relics.

Frank Cheng, CEO of Foonie Magus and creative mind behind Apeiron, was delighted to announce the Guildfi partnership: “I was humbled by GuildFi's Web3 ecosystem of games, NFTs, and communities that boasts both diversity and interoperability. And I was thrilled to discover that Guildfi has embraced play-and-earn as we have. When founders' dreams combine, you know you've found the best partner you could look for.”

GuildFi is a Web3 ecosystem of games, NFTs, and communities that helps players overcome their discovery and access issues while also improving their gameplay performance and maximizing their rewards. Kit, Co-founder and Head of Business Development at Guildfi, said this about the deal: “With Apeiron, GuildFi has made its largest investment yet. The game is proof of concept that blockchain games aren’t just about earning - they’re about having fun as well - we’re excited to be able to dive into the game ourselves when it launches!”

The world stands on the edge of a P2E revolution, but these two - developer and gamers together - are the vanguard of an even greater paradigm: play-and-earn. The 1st Apeiron Planet NFT Presale is scheduled at the end of Q1 2022, with the game planned to launch late 2022.

About Apeiron

Apeiron is the world’s first play-and-earn godgame built with NFT’s. Apeiron will have integrated gameplay inspired by old god games such as Populous and Black & White, as well as a unique card-based action-adventure battle system. You will be able to build planets from on high before descending to earth as a controlled Avatar to unravel the universe's mysteries. Grow your planet until it can no longer grow, then reset the planetary cycle to allow for further advancement and exciting late game alliance level GvE and GvG activity. Apeiron will have a tri-token model, meaning three different tokens that will navigate their ecosystem; a governance token, play to earn token, and a premium alliance token. For more information, visit Apeiron’s Website | Youtube | Discord | Telegram | Twitter

Company Name: Foonie Magus PTE Limited

Contact Person: Ryan

Email: info@fooniemagus.com

Country: Singapore

Website: http://www.fooniemagus.com/

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

Attachment