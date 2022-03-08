Medchart Named to the 2022 List of Canada’s Best Workplaces™ for Women

TORONTO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medchart is proud to announce that it has been named on the 2022 lists of Canada's Best Workplace™ for Women and Best Workplace™ for Hybrid Work from Great Place to Work ® . The awards are based on direct feedback from employees as part of extensive and anonymous surveys.



To be eligible for the Best Workplace for Women list, at least 90% of employees must agree that people are treated fairly, regardless of their gender. Currently at Medchart, recruiting and retaining female talent is a priority. The company has numerous programs to support women, including flexible work schedules, competitive parental leave policies, and the development of Employee Resource Groups for Women in Tech and Parents of Medchart. Forty-one percent of Medchart’s Development team are women – well above the industry average.

Additionally, Medchart earned the Best Workplace for Hybrid Work award , based on employee responses to their Hybrid Work Readiness Index and its top-notch organizational workplace programs. Medchart champions the employee experience with programs and practices that enable staff to do their jobs at the highest level wherever they are located.

“Medchart has always been committed to fostering equity in the workplace,” said James Bateman, co-founder and CEO, Medchart. “We are blazing a trail in health tech, and it starts with ensuring our people are empowered, have the resources they need to do their jobs, and are challenged. And even through the difficult times of the pandemic, we have thrived as a culture that provides opportunities for learning and career development both in-person and remotely.”

These honors come on the heels of the 2021 Great Place to Work Institute® Canada award and in specialized categories for Healthcare and Today’s Youth. Medchart also earned the 2020 list of Best Workplaces in Healthcare, Startups, and in Canada.

To learn more about our open positions, visit our jobs page .

About Medchart

Medchart is a secure platform for easily aggregating and analyzing patient-authorized access to health data. By providing tens of thousands of trusted data connections through a simple-to-use API set, Medchart makes it easy for developers to create apps in a fraction of the time for consumers worldwide. The company is connected to more than 65,000 health organizations across North America, reaching more than 120M patients. Investors include Crosslink Capital, Golden Ventures, Vast Ventures, Union Ventures, iGan Partners, Stanford Law School, and Nas, an original backer. Visit Medchart at www.medchart.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists, including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca to learn more.