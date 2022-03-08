Spectralux to Provide Portable Data Loader Adapter for A320 Series Aircraft

REDMOND, Wash., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectralux Avionics has contracted with a large operator of A320 series aircraft to develop and deliver a new Portable Data Loader (PDL) adapter that enables the airline to upload software and database updates for its A320 aircraft. These aircraft previously relied on software and databases to be uploaded using older, no longer supported media. This project calls upon Spectralux' ability to provide specialized engineering and manufacturing through its Complex Electronic Assemblies & Systems Program to meet the pressing needs of its airline customers.

"There was a growing urgency to update this piece of technology or else hinder ongoing operations of our customers' A320 fleets. As an avionics solution provider, we're proud to build on our existing relationships and provide a cost-effective solution to meet the data loading needs of the A320s," said Woody Hertzog, President of Spectralux.

Implementation of the new PDL adapter will begin immediately. Certification and deliveries are planned for May 2022 to allow A320 operators around the globe to seamlessly transition their fleet to 2022 data loading standards. The solution features a hardware replacement adapter, as well as a technical data package to support installation.

About Spectralux Avionics

Spectralux Avionics, founded in 1973 and headquartered in Redmond, Wash., is a leading aerospace electronics company that develops and manufactures high-reliability data link communication equipment for the aviation industry. The company is a global leader in data link communications backed by a world-class team of engineers with advanced in-house software and systems engineering capabilities. Spectralux products are used in general, business, commercial, and government fixed and rotary-wing aircraft. More information can be found at www.spectralux.com.

