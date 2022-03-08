English French

Nanterre, 8 March 2022

Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital

(Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority)

T rad i ng p lac e : Euronext Paris

C o m p artment : A

ISIN c o d e : FR0000121147

L EI c o d e : 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85

Date Number of shares Total number of voting rights (theoretical) (1)

28 February 2022 151,607,186 153,454,370

(1) In accordance with the provisions of Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority, the total number of voting rights (theoretical) is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including the shares deprived of voting rights.

Incl u sion in the b y l aws o f a cla u se th a t re q u ires c r o s s ing thres h o lds de c larati o n in add i ti o n to th a t re l ated to leg a l thres h o lds: yes

