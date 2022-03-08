Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. Adds New Board Member Priscilla Nelson Johnson

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. (“TB2”), a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, is dedicated to preserving the history of aviation in Scottsdale, Arizona, honoring all military veterans, creating unique educational opportunities and scholarships for Arizona veteran and non-veteran students studying all aspects of aviation, and supporting Dogs4Vets. TB2 is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Board of Directors member, Priscilla Nelson Johnson.

Ms. Johnson is a professional artist known for contemporary realism. She owns her own art studio, Nelson Art Studio, in Scottsdale, AZ. Besides her art, Priscilla is passionate about community service. This passion has allowed her to serve on numerous boards the past 40 years. Some of these include Child Protective Services Rainbow Room, Medical Alliance Board, Symphony Guild Board, and several Scholarship Foundation Boards. Most recently, Priscilla has been on the Scottsdale Arts Board of Trustees and the Country Club of DC Ranch Board of Directors.

Included in her community services are murals donated and executed for Children's Health Care of Atlanta, Child Protective Services in Texas, and art therapy sessions for cancer survivors as well as for volunteers in the hospice industry.

Ms. Johnson commented, “I didn’t have the honor to serve my country, but I come from a family that did. My father was a World War II pilot and my siblings all served, in the Army and the Air Force. By doing so, they allowed me the freedom to follow a different path. It is now my turn and honor to give back to and support those that served and sacrificed for our country, plus help raise donations for TB2 and its aviation scholarship program.”

Steve Ziomek, Chairman & President of TB2, stated, “Priscilla’s passion for community service, knowledge of the region along with her varied experience on numerous boards over the years, makes her an ideal addition to the TB2 Board of Directors. I look forward to working with her as we continue to promote the Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial mission.”

The TB2 Board of Directors is comprised of a dynamic group of accomplished individuals who provide business, financial, aviation, and non-profit management expertise. Current board members include Steve Ziomek, Chairman & President, TB2; Scott Weber, Managing Member, Constant Concepts; Gunnar Buzzard, President & CEO, Systems Integration Plus; Joell Adams, Owner/Accountant, CFA Consultants, LLC; and Nolan de Graaff, Financial Investor.

Rudy R. Miller, Chairman, President & CEO, The Miller Group, serves in the positions of Chairman of the Advisory Board and Chairman of the Scholarship Committee.

About Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc.

Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization formed in 2014 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. During World War II, an airfield named Thunderbird Field II was built for the sole purpose of training U.S. Army Air Corps pilots in 1942. Thunderbird Field II graduated over 5,500 men and women pilots, many of whom saw military action in Europe and the Pacific. The field and school were deactivated on October 16, 1944, sold to Arizona State Teachers College (ASU), then to the Arizona Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, and finally to the City of Scottsdale in 1966 and is now known as Scottsdale Airport (KSDL).

The Aviation Scholarship Program provides scholarships to veteran and non-veteran Arizona resident students who meet specific criteria and are attending Arizona State University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Chandler-Gilbert Community College, Cochise College, Pima Community College, or Yavapai College. TB2 has a permanent memorial at the entrance of the Scottsdale Airport and a historical display inside the facilities honoring the service of men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces as well as POW-MIAs. For more information, please visit www.tbird2.org.

About Dogs4Vets

American Service Animal Society, dba Dogs4Vets, is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to enabling disabled veterans to live a more productive life through the use of service animals. Dogs4Vets helps disabled veterans train their own dog to be their service dog. They sponsor disabled veterans that qualify with lifetime, at no cost, service dog training and certification. The service dogs are trained to interact with the veteran and notice changes in body language, stress hormone chemicals, and voice.

