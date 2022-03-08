Direct Federal Credit Union Hires Greg Ryan as Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending

NEEDHAM, Mass., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Federal Credit Union (www.direct.com) of Needham, MA, announced today that Greg Ryan has been named Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending. Ryan joins the credit union from Eagle Bank, where he served as Senior Vice President, Commercial Lender. He comes to Direct Federal with over 30 years of Commercial Lending experience at various community banks across Massachusetts.

Ryan will be responsible for bringing Direct Federal's commercial loan options to small businesses and real estate investors throughout Norfolk and Middlesex County. Current Commercial loans available include 1-4 family investment properties, 5-12 unit residential investment properties, owner-occupied commercial real estate, commercial vehicle loans, working capital lines, and business credit cards. Direct is planning to offer SBA loans in 2022.

"We are thrilled to have Greg join our Commercial Lending team. We have long believed that the unique combination of great rates, easy access, and remarkable service position Direct apart from other Commercial Lenders. We are excited for Greg to share that mission, and expand on it, as we look to build our presence in commercial lending," said Joe Walsh, President and CEO of Direct Federal.

"Direct Federal is a progressive financial institution, and I am excited to be a part of the credit union's Commercial Lending offering. Direct's operating model built around a digital-first philosophy, and their website Direct.com, will empower small businesses and real estate owners to do business with us anytime, anywhere—all while receiving the benefit of great rates and personalized service. I have spent years creating relationships and I look forward to being a continued trusted resource for the small business and real estate investment community."

Greg resides in Reading, MA, and is on the board of advisors for the Burbank YMCA, as well as a member of the Reading Rotary Club. He is a former Director of the Builder and Remodelers Association of Greater Boston. He is a graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

About Direct Federal Credit Union

Previously named one of the fastest-growing Credit Unions in Massachusetts, Direct Federal Credit Union offers great rates, easy access, and remarkable service. Named the "Gold Winner" for Best Credit by Banker & Tradesman, the progressive not-for-profit credit union re-invests their earnings in their membership. Direct Federal provides an integrated array of loan and deposit products and services, all enhanced with the simplicity and convenience of the latest online and mobile technologies. Direct Federal Credit Union is located at 50 Cabot Street, Needham, MA. For more information, please call 888.2DIRECT or visit www.direct.com.

Kristen Johnson

Direct Federal Credit Union

508-451-7907 (cell)

kjohnson@direct.com

