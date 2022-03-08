Truveta announces new COVID-19 insights and unveils Truveta platform for the first time at #ViVE2022

Bellevue, WASH, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truveta, the health system-led company with a vision of saving lives with data, unveiled the Truveta platform in its first public demonstration at #ViVE2022 and shared new insights on COVID-19. Truveta demonstrated how trust can be built in medical insights through unprecedented transparency with the Truveta platform. The company’s research team updated a study on the platform with current data to provide new insights on COVID-19 breakthrough infections for people with co-morbidities like cancer, hypertension, or compromised immune systems.

“COVID-19 was a catalyst that made clear the world needed faster answers, clearer guidance, and the chance to learn from each other,” said Terry Myerson, CEO, Truveta. “Today, I was honored to represent our 20 innovative health system members who serve patients in 42 states and unveil the Truveta platform for the first time, enabling clinical studies to be shared transparently and fully reproduced amongst the community. With urgency, we have been working to create the most complete, highest quality public health data platform to realize our shared vision of saving lives with data. We believe researchers can be empowered with real-time data to find cures, advance patient care, and transform healthcare in the US.”

New COVID-19 Insights from Truveta

The Truveta Research team today shared new insights from Truveta, comparing the rates of COVID-19 infections during the Omicron surge for fully vaccinated and boosted individuals by a range of co-morbidities. Independent of disease status, the team found that patients who were boosted had lower rates of breakthrough infections than patients who were fully vaccinated. This recent data illustrates the effectiveness of boosters.

People were 1.7 times more likely on average to have a breakthrough infection than the same group of people without co-morbidities for those vaccinated, but not boosted

more likely on average to have a breakthrough infection than the same group of people without co-morbidities for those vaccinated, but not boosted People with a range of co-morbidities were more likely to have breakthrough infections if not boosted, compared to patients within the same co-morbidity group who were boosted, including: People with diabetes (2.7 times) Patients with hypertension (2.8 times) Patients with chronic pulmonary disease (2.9 times) Patients with cancer (2.5 times) Patients who are immunocompromised (2.1 times)



More information about these results and comprehensive definitions of “fully vaccinated” and “boosted’ is available in the Truveta blog.

Transparency and reproducibility: Sharing code with all researchers

The pandemic has shone a bright light on the lack of real-time data, and lack of trustworthy, accurate, and readily available data. Critical decisions have been made based on limited data sets from other countries not representative of the diversity of the U.S.

In November 2021, the Truveta Research team shared the first insights from the Truveta platform with a clinical study on COVID-19 and co-morbidities. In January 2022, the CDC validated that work by issuing a study with remarkably similar results for the same time period.

Today, Truveta shared it has replicated the study with updated data and is making the study available to the Truveta community, where they can also replicate and improve upon the study to ask new questions. It will be available soon as a pre-print on MedRxiv, and all of the code behind the Truveta study is now available on GitHub so that Truveta members can easily reproduce the Truveta study. The study is also under peer review.

“Transparency and reproducibility are critical to building trust – not only within the research community, but with the patients we are trying to help,” said Nick Stucky, VP of Clinical Research, Truveta and practicing infectious diseases physician at Providence. “Using Truveta, my team was able to conduct this research study in three weeks, and then easily replicate the study two months later with current data. Being able to quickly find insights – and share them in a repeatable, transparent way – will speed the ability to improve patient care.”

First unveil of Truveta

Healthcare data is fragmented, unstructured and fraught with privacy concerns. Researchers struggle to access data that is current and representative of the populations they serve. Truveta’s platform empowers researchers with an unprecedented data platform – including 16% of clinical care in the US from its 20 health system members, all carefully de-identified, representing the full diversity of our country across age, geography, race, ethnicity, and gender. This clinical data provides the scale to be representative of our country and to find the needles of insights in the haystacks of data to help improve patient care. It is updated daily and continuously flowing to be responsive in pandemics, quickly staff clinical trials, and provide the most up-to-date picture of US health. Data includes the complete medical records captured during care (including clinical notes, images, and genomics), not just the medical bill from claims data.

To complete data on the patient journey, Truveta partnered with LexisNexis Risk Solutions. This partnership enables Truveta to link medical records across providers (reliably identifying individuals across name changes and name misspellings), provides mortality data on the 2/3 of people who die outside of the hospital, and provides claims data when care is received outside of Truveta’s members. LexisNexis Risk Solutions also provides Truveta socioeconomic data on every patient, a key driver of health outcomes and enabling the study of health inequities.

Today, Myerson unveiled the Truveta platform for the first time, during a keynote at #ViVE2022. He demonstrated how researchers can easily use dashboards to analyze data for research, showcasing the latest COVID-19 trends in our country. He also highlighted the complexity of transforming data for faster insights and how Truveta structures data for easy analysis. He showcased how researchers have multiple options to analyze the data by accessing Jupyter notebooks and by exporting data into their preferred analysis tools.

“Truveta’s unprecedented data platform and innovative technology create a network of opportunity for researchers to come together and advance patient care and accelerate health equity,” said Myerson. “Inspired by the tragic impact of COVID-19, we are building a platform that covers all therapeutic areas. We want to empower researchers with truth and knowledge via real-time data to help us deliver on our mission. I am so excited to imagine what we can discover together.”

About Truveta

Truveta is the world’s first health system-led data platform with a vision of Saving Lives with Data. Through partnerships with 20 innovative health system members, the Truveta platform represents the full diversity of our country across age, geography, race, ethnicity, and gender. Truveta aims to help researchers find cures faster, empower every clinician to be an expert, and help families make the most informed decision about their care. Truveta’s platform is licensed for ethical medical research, not for targeting advertising to patients or physicians. Truveta is a tax paying entity. To learn more, please follow us on LinkedIn and visit truveta.com.

About Truveta’s Members

Truveta’s members provide more than 16% of U.S. patient care from tens of thousands of clinical care sites across 42 states and provide ongoing governance to Truveta. Truveta membership includes Providence, Advocate Aurora Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, Henry Ford Health System, MedStar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources and UnityPoint Health.

