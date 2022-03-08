ProStar Atop Fast Company's 10 Most Innovative Companies in the World

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce it has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022. ProStar joins the ranks of Microsoft, Canva, SpaceX, Netflix, Epic Games, and many more.



The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“The world’s most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they’re fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe. ProStar was named as the 2nd most innovative Small and Mighty Company “for making the invisible visible” by protecting the public, the workers, and the environment from damages that are incurred during construction activities. In the U.S. alone, there are over 500,000 reported strikes on buried infrastructure a year, with an estimated $30 billion impact on the economy, ProStar was recognized for developing a solution that directly addresses this significant and growing global concern.

“I am truly honored that ProStar was named to Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 most innovative companies,” said Page Tucker, CEO and Founder of ProStar. “Recognition by such a prestigious and respected organization is certainly a remarkable achievement and speaks volumes as to our contribution in providing valuable innovation to the world.”

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with their sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

