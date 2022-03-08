Teck Joins Builders Code Pledge for Respectful and Inclusive Workplaces on International Women’s Day

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK )(“Teck”) and the Builders Code today announced Teck has signed the Pledge For An Acceptable Worksite, an industry-leading standard from the Builders Code to support a more respectful and inclusive workplace for worksites in British Columbia. Announced on International Women’s Day, Teck is the first mining company to sign on to the pledge.



“We know that a diverse company is a strong company, and we are committed to fostering a working environment at all of our sites that respects and values everyone,” said Red Conger, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Teck. “Signing on to the Pledge for An Acceptable Worksite on International Women’s Day is one more way we are taking action to further strengthen diversity across Teck and reinforces our commitment to the values of inclusion and respect.”

By signing the pledge, Teck joins over 200 employers across B.C. that are demonstrating their commitment to the Builders Code, which is a collaboration between government and industry through the Construction Workforce Equity Project. The pledge includes the adoption of an Acceptable Worksite, which supports overall goals of safety, productivity, quality and innovation through several key practices: recruitment and hiring, retention, culture, education, awareness and community. More information is available at builderscode.ca.

“We are pleased to welcome Teck to the Builders Code community” said Chris Atchison, President of the BC Construction Association, which manages the Builders Code. “A commitment to psychological safety for all workers is important on every worksite, from high-rise towers to mines and everything in between. Partners like Teck are helping to lead diversification of traditionally male industries, and we hope that other mining companies will join them.”

Teck is committed to being a leader in responsible mining, supporting an equitable, diverse and inclusive workplace. Teck has been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for five straight years. Teck has also been named as one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp Canada’s Top Employers program for the past five years, and for the second year in a row Teck was included in the Forbes World’s Best Employers list and Canada’s Top Employers for Young People.

Click here to learn more about Teck’s approach to inclusion and diversity.



About the Builders Code

The Builders Code is an initiative of the Construction Workforce Equity Project. Co-funded by the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, with financial contributions from the BC Construction Association, WorkSafe BC, the Industry Training Authority, LNG Canada, the BCCA Employee Benefits Trust, and the BC Construction Safety Alliance, the Builders Code is also supported by the BC’s four Regional Construction Associations and the Minerva Foundation of BC. For more information about the Builders Code, please visit: http://builderscode.ca

About Teck

As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Teck Media Contact:

Chris Stannell

Public Relations Manager

604.699.4368

chris.stannell@teck.com

Builders Code Media Contact:

Greg Descantes

t. (604) 646-3564

gdescantes@pacegroup.com