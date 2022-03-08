BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Mandiant, Inc. (Nasdaq - MNDT), Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE - VEC), Endurance Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq - EDNC), AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq - AMCI)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Mandiant, Inc. (Nasdaq - MNDT)

Under the terms of the agreement, Mandiant will be acquired by Google LLC (“Google”). Mandiant shareholders will receive $23.00 in cash for each share of Mandiant common stock that they hold in an all-cash transaction valued at $5.4 billion, inclusive of Mandiant’s net cash. The investigation concerns whether the Mandiant Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Google is paying too little for the Company.

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE - VEC)

Under the terms of the agreement, Vectrus will be acquired by The Vertex Company (“Vertex”). Vertex shareholders will own approximately 62% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, while Vectrus shareholders will only own approximately 38%. The investigation concerns whether the Vectrus Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Vertex is paying too little for the Company.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq - EDNC)

Under the terms of the agreement, Endurance, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with SatixFy Communications Ltd. (“SatixFy”), a leader in next- generation satellite communication systems based on in-house developed chipsets, and result in SatixFy becoming a publicly traded company. Endurance shareholders will retain ownership of only 24.6% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Endurance Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq - AMCI)

Under the terms of the agreement, AMCI II, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with LanzaTech NZ, Inc. (“LanzaTech”), a Carbon Capture and Transformation (“CCT”) company that transforms waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products that people use in their daily lives, and result in LanzaTech becoming a publicly-listed company. AMCI II shareholders will retain ownership of only 7% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the AMCI II Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

