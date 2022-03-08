ConcertoCare Expands PACE Offering with First In-Person Center to Reach More Seniors, Other Adults with Complex Health Needs

NEW YORK, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConcertoCare, a tech-enabled, value-based provider of at-home, comprehensive care for seniors and other adults with unmet health and social needs, today announced the opening of its first Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) in Alexandria, Virginia. The center, known as Cherry Blossom PACE, embraces ConcertoCare’s community-based, interdisciplinary care delivery model to ensure the health, independence, and dignity of seniors by helping them remain in their homes and part of their communities.



Cherry Blossom PACE serves those 55 years or older who need nursing home-level care but can live safely in the home. The team supports participants through each step of the care delivery process, providing all-inclusive services in the center and in the home. At the new, 15,000-square-foot facility, participants can receive medical, therapy, personal care, and more from Cherry Blossom PACE providers. They can eat nutritious meals and participate in various social activities in a warm and friendly center. In addition to center-based services, Cherry Blossom PACE also supports transportation, care coordination across its network of providers, and more.

“We are honored to step in and help meet the complex needs of seniors and other adults in Northern Virginia who are too often failed by the traditional health care system,” said Dr. Julian Harris, chairman and CEO of ConcertoCare. “Our Cherry Blossom PACE provides seamlessly integrated at-home and in-center care so that our participants can focus on what matters most – staying healthy and independent – while we take care of the rest.”

The center, located at 1901 N. Beauregard St., Suite 110, Alexandria, VA 22311, is the first of several ConcertoCare PACE centers expected to open over the next year.

“As a caregiver to my elderly parents, I know firsthand the impact that high-quality, personalized health care has on our community’s seniors and other adults with complex, unmet health needs,” said Bernie Loren, center manager of Cherry Blossom PACE. “Our team is dedicated to providing the best medical care and management for these patients in a welcoming and safe environment where they can connect with others in the community, all while still living at home.”

Outside of its PACE offering, ConcertoCare deploys an interdisciplinary care team made up of physicians, nurses, pharmacists, health coaches, behavioral health clinicians, and social workers that is available to patients in person and virtually to meet both their medical and social needs. ConcertoCare works with a variety of payers, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare-Medicaid plans, and CMS value-based care programs, and can deliver care alongside a patient’s current primary care physician or serve as the provider of record.

To learn more about the program, please visit the Cherry Blossom PACE website or call 571-789-0770.

