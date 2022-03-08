Associa Renews Education Partnership With The University Of Dallas

Dallas, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest provider, is pleased to announce that it has renewed its education partnership with the University of Dallas Satish & Yasmin Gupta College of Business.

Through this partnership, Associa team members – including their spouses and dependents – are eligible for tuition benefits from the University of Dallas. The partnership will provide Associa employees with a special tuition rate of $1,000 per credit hour, which is a nearly 20% discount. The benefits can be applied to the masters programs in the Gupta College of Business and continuing education programs in the college's Center for Executive Education.

To date, seven Associa team members have taken advantage of the discounted tuition rate. Of those, five have graduated. Completion of the program has helped improve their chances for long-term career advancement within the company, underscoring a key reason for Associa renewing its partnership with the University of Dallas.

The Satish & Yasmin Gupta College of Business is AACSB-accredited and offers degrees and certificates in programs geared toward working professionals, including Master of Business Administration, Master of Science, and MiniMasters, as well as executive education courses. Graduate programs are offered in 12-week terms and many programs are available fully online to accommodate working professionals.

“We are proud to renew our corporate partnership with Associa," said Rebecca Almanza, University of Dallas director of corporate relations and partnerships. “Their commitment to integrity, customer service, and innovation continues to complement the university's mission to prepare students to become principled and moral leaders. We look forward to empowering Associa's working professionals through our variety of flexible programs across the country as they continue to lead their organization forward.”

“Associa is thrilled to partner with the University of Dallas. Their wide range of virtual programs and courses directly align with our efforts to help our employees grow and succeed in their careers,” stated Chelle O’Keefe, Associa executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “The virtual element of many of the courses allow Associa employees across North America to take advantage of the world class educational opportunities at the University of Dallas and their impact on professional growth.”

About The Satish & Yasmin Gupta College of Business at University of Dallas

The Satish & Yasmin Gupta College of Business at the University of Dallas has been perfecting graduate business education for more than 50 years. Located in Irving, Texas, the college was the first in Texas to offer an AACSB-Accredited Doctor of Business Administration, in addition to Master of Business Administration, Master of Science, Bachelor of Arts, and many professional education programs, making it one of the most popular choices among Dallas/Fort Worth’s business leaders. SB Hall, which opened in January 2016, houses the college, providing students with state-of-the-art technology and practical tools to prepare them for their future career. For more information, visit udallas.edu/cob.

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

