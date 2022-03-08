Retail Business Services Hosts First Innovation Discovery Days

QUINCY, Mass., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Business Services, the services company of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, has wrapped its first Innovation Discovery Days where associates from Retail Business Services’ Retail Innovation Center of Excellence (COE) and IT alongside colleagues from ADUSA Supply Chain, Peapod Digital Labs and each of Ahold Delhaize USA’s local brands, evaluated solutions from 17 start-ups for their potential to enhance the omnichannel retail experience.



“As we work with our partners throughout Ahold Delhaize USA companies to innovate the omnichannel retail experience, it’s important that we not only pinpoint our companies’ needs and opportunities for innovation, but that we’re also constantly scanning the marketplace for solutions that will enable us to innovate in ways we haven’t even thought about yet,” said Heather Paquette, VP, Retail Innovation COE, Retail Business Services. “The companies we heard from during these sessions brought forward interesting solutions that will help build our innovation pipeline.”

A variety of unique and innovative technologies across robotics, artificial intelligence and more were presented during the two-day event, include making the customer shopping experience easier, creating a welcoming, engaging customer experience, and improving retail store processes and execution.

“I am excited that we were able to have 17 vendors visit with our teams in just two days,” said Brooks Thompson, Director, Innovation Pipeline, Retail Business Services. “And we achieved our overall goal, which was to provide Ahold Delhaize USA companies with a look into technologies and other solutions that may be influencing our business in the years to come.”

After the event, stakeholders from Retail Business Services and other Ahold Delhaize USA companies will discuss the products and solutions presented and create paths to pilot throughout Ahold Delhaize USA companies.

About Retail Business Services

Retail Business Services, is the services company of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, currently providing services to five omnichannel grocery brands, including Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. Retail Business Services leverages the scale of the local brands to drive synergies and provides industry-leading expertise, insights and analytics to local brands to support their strategies with services including Business Integrity Services (Legal, Risk Management, Quality Assurance), Business Services (HR Technology Systems and Process Management), Communications & Omnichannel Service, Finance Business Services, Financial Planning & Analysis, Human Resources, Indirect Sourcing, Information Technology, Pharmacy Services, Retail Innovation, Store Development, Leasing and Facilities Support, and Strategy & Business Development. We are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and we foster a community of belonging where everyone is valued. For more information, visit www.retailbusinessservices.com.

