Houston Airports Deploy a Fleet of Breezy One™ Disinfecting Robots to Empower Custodial Teams

Albuquerque, NM, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby Airports in Houston, TX have implemented a fleet of Breezy OneTM disinfecting robots to ensure the safety of their facilities for staff, flight crews, and passengers. Using science and engineering, the team behind Breezy One at Build With Robots, Inc. (BWR) provides nightly disinfection to millions of square feet across airports, schools, and arenas throughout the nation.

Breezy One is designed, built and deployed by Build With Robots, Inc. As fleets are being deployed, the BWR team ensures consistent effectiveness through rigorous testing and validation. With 99.9 percent efficacy, facility managers can be confident that they are providing the best solution for eliminating infectious agents in their environments.

“The Build With Robots team are providing us with the best tools to keep our passengers, employees, and stakeholders safe. We appreciate this valuable partnership,” said Traci Rutoski, PMP, CM, ACE, Manager Custodial Services, William P. Hobby Airport.

"At Houston Airports, we focus on putting our team members in a position to win every day. This means having the resources, supplies, education, and training that they need to be successful. With the onset of the pandemic, we needed to explore new and innovative solutions so that when people come through the airports, whether for work or travel, they feel safe and secure. Breezy One has been a great tool in helping us achieve this," added Sam Rea, Terminal Manager, George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

“It is always a pleasure to work with a team of innovators, and Houston’s airports are leading from the front. We look forward to a long successful relationship supporting their entire teams,” said Bryan Carey, BWR’s Lead Application Engineer for Texas.

Adopting innovation and deploying it well also leads to broad industry recognition. “Recently, William P. Hobby Airport became the only 5-star airport in North America, and 1 out of 16 globally. That wouldn’t have happened without the innovative disinfecting equipment that the robotic Breezy One provides this airport,” said Dawn Hoffman, Terminal Manager, William P. Hobby Airport.

About Houston Airports - Houston Airports is the City of Houston’s Department of Aviation. Comprised of George Bush Intercontinental Airport, IAH, William P. Hobby Airport, HOU, and Ellington Airport/Houston Spaceport, EFD, Houston Airports served 45 million passengers in 2021 and nearly 60 million in 2019. Houston Airports forms one of North America's largest public airport systems and positions Houston as the international passenger and cargo gateway to the South-Central United States and as a primary gateway to Latin America. Houston’s Hobby Airport recently became the first 5-star airport in North America and Bush Airport maintained an exceptional 4-star rating for a fifth consecutive year.

About Build With Robots - Robots and automation are part of our everyday lives and are continuing to grow. Build With Robots is a tech company building robotics solutions that allow workers to do their job safer and more effectively. At Build With Robots, we believe in the dignity and value of work. We are in business to make workers’ lives better. Working with our communities, our robots enable and strengthen the world’s workforce to be healthier, more productive, and more fulfilled. When people work with Build With Robots, their jobs become safer and less repetitive. By reducing drudgery and eliminating risk we can elevate our partners’ role.

