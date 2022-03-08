Optimi Health Announces Investor Relations Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQB: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated mushroom brand targeting functional and novel psychedelic compounds for the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce it has entered into agreements with Kydder Management Group (“Kydder”) and Generation IACP Inc. (“GIACP”) to provide services to the Company, subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “Exchange”). Kydder’s scope of work will include investor relations activities, as defined in accordance with the policies of the Exchange and applicable securities laws, and GIACP’s will include market making services. Kydder will be paid $40,000 per month for an initial 3 month term (with option to renew) and GIACP will be paid $7,500 per month (subject to price escalation of 3% per year) for an initial 6 month term (such term is automatically renewed for subsequent 6 month terms, unless the Company provides 30 days written notice of termination). To the knowledge of the Company, neither Kydder nor GIACP currently hold security positions in Optimi.



Optimi is developing a sophisticated mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness markets. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality functional mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet nearing completion in Princeton, British Columbia. To fully investigate the science of mushrooms, the Company has received a research exemption under Health Canada Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) for the use of Psilocybin and Psilocin for scientific purposes via its wholly owned subsidiary Optimi Labs Inc. Optimi has also applied for a dealer’s license under Canada’s Narcotic Control Regulations governing possession, distribution, sale, laboratory analysis of and research and development of Psilocybin and Psilocin formulations. Optimi is committed to expert cultivation and quality production subject to and in accordance with the terms of all applicable laws and governing regulations to ensure safe, superior Canadian fungi production. Find out more at: https://optimihealth.ca/.

