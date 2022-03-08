Epiq Experts to Speak at Legalweek New York 2022

NEW YORK, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to law firms and corporations, announces its roster of speakers and wide variety of learning opportunities for Legalweek, March 8-11, 2022, in New York City. Epiq’s experts are leading or participating in 17 educational sessions on the main conference agenda, in the Epiq booth and in onsite classrooms.



“Epiq is honored to collaborate with ALM on Legalweek content, welcoming attendees back in person to the leading legal event of the year and showing them the ways Epiq is helping corporate legal departments and law firms advance legal services management,” said Candice Russell, Epiq Legal Solutions Vice President of Marketing.

Epiq experts speaking at Legalweek include:

Eyal Iffergan, Managing Director, Legal Business Advisory Beth Anderson, Director of Contract Solutions Peter Eilhauer, Managing Director, Spend Solutions Allison Dunham, Director, Advanced Technologies, Case Insights Catherine J. Moynihan, Sr. Director Strategic Research & Advisory Jon Kessler, Vice President, Information Governance Services Edward Burke, Senior Vice President, Document Review Services Erin Toomey, Global Practice Director, Antitrust and Competition Randi Weaver, Director, Enhanced Attorney Services Richard Pachella, Solutions Architect Brett Irizarry, Associate Director, Client Services Jason Butler, Director, Antitrust, Document Review Services Tiana Van Dyk, Senior Director, Client Services Malia Turner, Senior Global Diversity & Inclusion Program Manager Paul Renehan, Senior Director, Information Governance Consulting Jeff Hirvela, Senior Account Director Brandon Hollinder, Director, eDiscovery Managed Services





Epiq’s subject matter expertise will be leveraged across a wide range of topics, including:

Practicing Contracting with AI: Ethical Considerations for the AI-Enabled Practice Legal Tools

Show Me the Data: 7 Keys to a Successful Metrics Program*

Supercharging Privilege Review with AI, Analytics, and Automation

Alternative Approaches to M&A Due Diligence and Review of Contracts

You’ve had a data breach – Now what?

Building the Legal Consultancy of the Future with AI*

Strategies for Handling Data in US Antitrust Merger Reviews*

Cost Recovery and Cost Allocation: The Art and Ethics of Making eDiscovery Cost Neutral and Cost Positive*

Review By Any Other Name: Cyber Review vs. eDiscovery Document Review*

Ethical Obligations in the Conduct of Electronic Discovery: The Duties of Competence, Supervision, and Maintaining Confidentiality*

*CLE eligible

The educational events are only a small part of Epiq’s Legalweek plans. Full details are available here.

Epiq is also hosting demos and a series of educational events at its booth #2106. Conference attendees can learn more about utilizing AI throughout the eDiscovery process, how to fully maximize Microsoft 365, and an exciting enhancement to Epiq’s technology offerings. Visitors can also complete a short “discovery challenge” to test their skills and learn more about Epiq Discovery, a simplified, easy-to-use discovery tool that supports the entire lifecycle of a matter, and potentially win a Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool™.

Visit Epiq at Booth #2106. Click here to register for a demo or discussion with one of Epiq’s subject matter experts and to view the complete list of Epiq’s Legalweek 2022 activities.

