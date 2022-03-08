CONFIRMED - All Party Leaders Debate On Women's Economic Equality

Equal Pay Day, April 12, 2022

Andrea Howarth, Leader of the New Democratic Party and Mike Schreiner, Leader of Green Party confirmed to join the Debate

TORONTO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On International Women's Day, the Equal Pay Coalition is pleased to announce that the Leaders Debate on Women's Economic Equality will take place on Equal Pay Day, April 12, 2022 at Innis Hall, University of Toronto at 7pm.

Andrea Howarth, Leader of the New Democratic Party/Leader of the Official Opposition and Mike Schreiner, Leader of the Green Party are confirmed participants. Premier Doug Ford and Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca have not yet confirmed.

"International Women’s Day is a day of action and commitment to breaking down the systemic discrimination that drives women’s poverty,” says Coalition co-chair, Fay Faraday. "Celebratory IWD messages aren’t enough, especially when the pandemic has had a disproportionate economic impact on women".



"Women want answers from the party leaders on how their party's platforms will promote women’s equality and economic recovery" says Jan Borowy, Coalition co-chair. “Women's employment rates fell to levels not seen since 1994. Women are hurting. Their rising poverty causes real hardship to women and their families.”

“In an election year, all leaders need to demonstrate that they will show up for women,” added Faraday, “Premier Ford and Liberal Leader Del Duca are still welcome to join the Debate. They just need to tell us they’ll commit.”

Equal Pay Day is marked on April 12, 2022 in Ontario because women, on average, need to work 15.5 months – 3.5 months into the new year – to earn what a man does in 12 months. Recognized globally, Equal Pay Day is a non-partisan day of international action calling on government leaders to advance women's economic equality.

Since 1976, the non-partisan Equal Pay Coalition has been the main advocate for women’s pay equity in Ontario that unites more than 40 women’s groups, trade unions, community groups and business organizations representing hundreds of thousands of women right across the province.

For more information, please contact: Fay Faraday co-chair, Equal Pay Coalition: 416-389-4399 or Jan Borowy, co-chair, Equal Pay Coalition, 416-985-2069



