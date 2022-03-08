MasterCraft Boat Company and 7x World Champion Wakeboarder Meagan Ethell Announce “Let Her Rip” Tour

Photo & video: Digital Media Kit

VONORE, Tenn., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, on International Women’s Day, MasterCraft Boat Company, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT), is kicking off the second annual “Let Her Rip” campaign to support the on-going push to inspire and empower women to have confidence in their abilities in and behind the boat and to challenge others to do the same, both in the water sports industry and beyond.

MasterCraft and Meagan Ethell, world champion MasterCraft athlete, will host five complimentary clinics throughout the U.S. during the summer boating season to help female boaters of all ages hone their skills behind the helm and behind the boat. Attendees will learn how to drive, dock and trailer a boat as well as receive tips on surfing and wakeboarding behind the boat. Additionally, attendees will enjoy lunch, music, photo opportunities, cocktails and goody bags.

“As the leading tow boat brand in the world, we are committed to empowering current and future generations of women as boaters, athletes, and leaders. We brought back Let Her Rip not only to spotlight the contributions of our amazing female athletes and employees, but also to cheer and rally everyday women in and behind a boat.” said VP of Marketing, Collett Mazula.

The events will kickoff at the MasterCraft headquarters in Knoxville, Tennessee on June 18th. Due to strong attendance in the inaugural year, MasterCraft has expanded the number of on-water clinics to Austin, TX, Seattle, WA, Atlanta, GA, and Orlando, FL. Spots will be limited to 25 individuals to ensure that participants get hands-on training. Those not able to attend a clinic in person can receive access to digital coaching from Ethell through the Givego app.

The Let Her Rip clinic video announcement will premiere today on the MasterCraft YouTube channel [https://youtu.be/l9rP_vqlEA0] and across the company’s social media channels. Ethell’s industry sponsors Red Bull, Liquid Force, Nomadix and Body Glove continue to support the Let Her Rip initiative in celebration of not only her story but other accomplished female athletes.



“2022 is a new year and a new opportunity to get more ladies out on the water,” Ethell said. “Let Her Rip is a chance to encourage all women to build their confidence while in and behind a boat. I hope to see you all there, and I can’t wait to Let Her Rip!”

For a full schedule of events, to sign up for a Let Her Rip clinic, and to shop Let Her Rip apparel, visit MasterCraft.com/letherrip.

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than four decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same – to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.NauticStarBoats.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

MasterCraft Marketing Contact:

Faith Tucker

(423) 884-7162

faith.tucker@mastercraft.com Investor Contact:

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

George Steinbarger

Chief Revenue Officer

Investorrelations@mastercraft.com





