American Airlines to Present at 2022 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Chairman and CEO Doug Parker will present at the 2022 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 15, at 9:30 a.m. CT.



A live webcast of the conference will be available at aa.com/investorrelations.

About American Airlines Group

American’s purpose is To Care for People on Life’s Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.