Chile Data Center Market Size to Reach $617 Million by 2027. More than 290 Thousand Square Feet of Data Center Space will be Added – Arizton

Chicago, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report by Arizton, Chile data center will witness over $3.3 billion investment in core & shell development of data centers by 2027. Chile data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues.



Get Insights on 10 Existing Data Centers and 1 Upcoming Facility across Santiago and other cities.

Chile Data Center Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) $617 Million (2027) MARKET SIZE (AREA) 58 Thousand Sq. Feet (2027) MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) 13 MW (2027) COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) $85 Million (2027) CAGR (REVENUE) 5.84% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027

Key Highlights Offered In The Report:

Chile has become an attractive data center investment location for operators, owing to a stable economy with government support for data centers, energy generation from renewable energy sources, strong fiber connectivity, and digitalization of various industries, including the government and mining sectors.

Santiago, being the commercial and economic capital, is the primary data center hub in Chile, with 34 existing third-party data centers contributing to over 85% of the existing capacity. Other cities, such as Temuco, Paine, Colina, and Puerto Montt have also witnessed data center investment.

In 2019, the government in Chile have introduced the Digital Transformation Strategy, which aims to enhance the country’s digital position. The government plans to digitalize 100% of its services in the country by 2023 as part of its Digital Transformation Strategy.

Ascenty, Entel, Gtd Group, Nabiax, Lumen Technologies, America Movil, SONDA, TIVIT, EdgeConneX, and Netglobalis are some of the colocation providers operating in Chile. The market is also witnessing the entry of new entrants such as ODATA and Scala Data Centers.

The rise in the adoption of cloud computing services is driving the growth of cloud regions by various cloud service providers and expanding their reach in Chile, such as Microsoft, Huawei Technologies, Google, AWS, and Oracle.



KEY OFFERINGS:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2021-2027

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Chile Facilities Covered (Existing): 10 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 01 Coverage: 2 Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Current vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Datacenter colocation market in Chile Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026) Retail Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 7 IT infrastructure providers, 5 construction service providers, 14 support infrastructure providers, and 8 data center investors

Chile Data Center Market – Segmentation

In Chile, the market is dominated by greenfield construction and is also witnessing the development of on-premise modular data centers.

In Chile, there are over 20 data center facilities that are certified as Tier III facilities by the Uptime Institute.

Air-based and water-based cooling systems are majorly being adopted in the Chile data center market. The surge in construction of data centers will be one of the factors for the development of multiple chillers, cooling towers, and CRAH units

IT Infrastructure Servers Storage Systems Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction Building Development Installation & commissioning Services Building Design Fire Detection & Suppression Systems Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV



Chile Data Center Market – Dynamics

The digitalization of businesses is a major growth driver for the cloud computing market in Chile. The rise in the adoption of cloud computing services is driving the growth of cloud regions by various cloud service providers and expanding their reach in the Chile data center market.

The rising adoption of smart devices and the growing demand for big data analytics and IoT technologies are prompting several data center investments in Chile.

The Southern region of Patagonia is expected to emerge as a digital hub and attract data center investment in Chile. The government plans to provide tax incentives to investors in the region.

According to the government of Chile, around 9,000 new 5G base stations would be deployed, out of which over 30% will be deployed in Santiago and the rest in other provinces. Also, all public hospitals located in the country will also be covered under the 5G network.

Chile Data Center Market – Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Santiago Other Cities

(Area and Power Capacity) List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS

IT Infrastructure Providers Cisco Systems Dell Technologies Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Huawei Technologies IBM Juniper Networks Lenovo Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors AECOM Constructora Sudamericana Fluor Corporation Turner & Townsend Hyphen

Support Infrastructure Providers ABB Assa Abloy Axis Communications Honeywell International Johnson Controls Legrand Mitsubishi Electric, Munters Piller Power Systems Panduit Rittal STULZ Siemens Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors Ascenty InterNexa Lumen Google ODATA Microsoft Entel Nabiax SONDA GTD





