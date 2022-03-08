The Champion Firm Obtains $17 Million Settlement in Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against MARTA

ATLANTA, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Champion Firm, P.C., a Metro Atlanta personal injury law firm, obtained a $17 million settlement in a lawsuit against the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA). The lawsuit arose out of the death of a contractor who died on June 3, 2018, while performing work as part of a project to install a cellular wireless system in MARTA's stations and tunnels.



The contractor's surviving wife hired Darl Champion of The Champion Firm, P.C., and co-counsel Rudjard Hayes of Sanchez Hayes & Associates, shortly after her husband's death. The lawsuit against MARTA was filed in Fulton County Superior Court in 2018.

In March 2022, faced with the prospect of a trial for the contractor's death, MARTA agreed to settle all claims against MARTA and its employees for $17 million.

"Our client's husband was a caring father, husband, son, brother, friend, and co-worker who was loved by all. Ultimately, after 3 years and 9 months of litigation, MARTA and its insurer took full responsibility and acknowledged the multiple errors that its employees committed," Champion said. "While no amount of money will ever fill the tremendous void his loss has left in the lives of his wife, children, family and friends, this settlement will allow his wife and her children to have closure and financial security."

Click HERE to read the full case story.

To learn more about The Champion Firm P.C. visit www.thechampionfirm.com.

About The Champion Firm, P.C.: Started in 2014, The Champion Firm, P.C. is a top-rated, full-service Metro Atlanta personal injury firm specializing in motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, wrongful death, and medical malpractice. Led by Attorney Darl H. Champion Jr., The Champion Firm team has successfully litigated and settled over $90 million for clients all across Georgia. If you or someone you know was injured in Georgia as a result of someone else's negligence, contact The Champion Firm P.C. today for a free consultation.

