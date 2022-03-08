Cara Therapeutics Announces Oral KORSUVA™ (difelikefalin) Data Selected for Late-Breaking Presentation at 2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

Oral presentation will include biomarker data from KARE Phase 2 clinical trial of Oral KORSUVA™ (difelikefalin) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in atopic dermatitis patients
Oral KORSUVA (difelikefalin) Phase 3 pruritus programs in non-dialysis dependent advanced chronic kidney disease and atopic dermatitis, respectively, to be discussed during Company’s virtual R&D event on March 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. ET
STAMFORD, Conn., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus, today announced biomarker data from the KARE Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Oral KORSUVA™ (difelikefalin) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in atopic dermatitis patients will be presented in a late-breaking oral presentation at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, to be held March 25-29, 2022, in Boston, MA.
Details for the late-breaking oral presentation are as follows:
Title: Oral Difelikefalin Improves Itch and Inflammatory Biomarkers in Atopic Dermatitis Subjects With Moderate-to-Severe Pruritus
Session: S026 – Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Trials
Date and Time: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 9:40 a.m. ET
Location: Room 210A
Presenter: Paola Facheris, MD, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY; Department of Biomedical Sciences, Humanitas University, Pieve Emanuele, Italy
Virtual R&D Event
As previously announced, Cara Therapeutics will be hosting a virtual R&D event at 1:00 p.m. ET on March 11, 2022, which will focus on the initiation of Oral KORSUVA (difelikefalin) Phase 3 programs for the treatment of pruritus in patients with non-dialysis dependent advanced chronic kidney disease and atopic dermatitis, respectively. An interactive Q&A session will follow the presentation. Presenters will include:
- Christopher Posner, President & Chief Executive Officer and Director of Cara Therapeutics
- Joana Goncalves, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Cara Therapeutics
- Brian Kim, MD, MTR, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, NY
- Jonathan Silverberg, MD, PhD, MPH, George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences
A live audio webcast of the presentation and accompanying slides will be accessible under “Events & Presentations” in the News & Investors section of the Company’s website at www.CaraTherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website following the presentation.
About Cara Therapeutics
Cara Therapeutics is an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus. The Company’s novel KORSUVA™ (difelikefalin) injection is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis. The Company is developing an oral formulation of difelikefalin and plans to initiate Phase 3 programs in the first quarter of 2022 for the treatment of pruritus in patients with non-dialysis-dependent advanced chronic kidney disease and atopic dermatitis. Phase 2 trials of Oral KORSUVA (difelikefalin) are ongoing in primary biliary cholangitis and notalgia paresthetica patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus. For more information, visit www.CaraTherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
