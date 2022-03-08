Hudson Technologies Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.



For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, Hudson reported revenues of $37.8 million, an increase of 71% compared to revenues of $22.1 million in the comparable 2020 period. Fourth quarter revenue growth was driven by increased selling prices for certain refrigerants during the period. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 45%, compared to 25% in the fourth quarter of 2020, mainly due to the aforementioned increase in selling price of certain refrigerants. Hudson reported operating income of $9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to an operating loss of $1.7 million in the prior year period. The Company recorded net income of $6.2 million or $0.14 per basic and $0.13 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $4.7 million or ($0.11) per basic and diluted share in the same period of 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, Hudson reported revenues of $192.7 million, an increase of 31% compared to revenues of $147.6 million for full year 2020. The revenue growth was driven by increased selling prices for certain refrigerants during the period. Gross margin during for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 37%, compared to 24% for full year 2020, mainly due to the aforementioned increase in selling price of certain refrigerants. Hudson reported operating income of $42.3 million for full year 2021 compared to operating income of $5.9 million in the prior year. The Company recorded net income of $32.3 million or $0.74 per basic and $0.69 per diluted share in fiscal 2021, compared to a net loss of $5.2 million or ($0.12) per basic and diluted share in fiscal 2020.

Subsequent to the close of the fourth quarter, the Company announced it has entered into a new $85 million term loan agreement with TCW Asset Management, LLC and has amended its existing asset-based lending facility to increase the overall facility to $90 million. In conjunction with entering into the new term loan facility and amended revolving credit facility, the Company’s existing term loan was repaid in full and terminated.

Brian F. Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies commented,

“We’re pleased to have closed 2021 with record fourth quarter and full year results, reflecting significant revenue growth, enhanced margins and improved profitability. Our fourth quarter has historically been our weakest, as it falls outside of our traditional nine-month selling season from January to September. However, following the close of the 2021 selling season, the industry saw continued strength in the average selling prices of certain refrigerants. Assuming this pricing trend continues for the 2022 selling season, we could see revenues exceeding $270 million in 2022. As we begin moving through 2022, we are focused on maintaining effective inventory management so that we are well positioned to meet customer demand as virgin HFCs begin to become scarce.

“As we’ve previously discussed, the AIM Act has introduced a mandated 10% stepdown in production and consumption allowances for virgin HFCs in 2022 from the original baseline. This presents an opportunity for Hudson, since the installed base of HFC equipment continues to expand, and as virgin supply tightens, we expect the demand for HFCs will drive accelerated reclamation activity to fill the anticipated supply gap. With our industry-leading reclamation capabilities, longstanding customer relationships and efficient distribution network, we are positioned to enable the transition to greener refrigerants. Since our Company’s inception, we have been committed to providing a sustainable alternative to virgin refrigerant production, and our technology is capable of reclaiming all types of refrigerant, including next generation HFO gases. As we move through 2022, we believe we have a tremendous opportunity to continue our support of the industry transition to greener refrigerants and to grow our market position as both a supplier and a reclaimer servicing the evolving refrigerant landscape.

“We are pleased to have completed the refinancing of our debt, which we believe will provide enhanced financial flexibility for the continued growth of our business. With the new debt structure, our cost of capital and interest expense will improve meaningfully, with an approximate 3% reduction in the overall effective interest rate. We appreciate the support of our new and existing lending partners and look forward to driving long-term growth and cash flows as our reclamation services play an increasingly important role in the transition to more environmentally friendly refrigerants,” Mr. Coleman concluded.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration industry. For nearly three decades, we have demonstrated our commitment to our customers and the environment by becoming one of the first in the United States and largest refrigerant reclaimers through multimillion dollar investments in the plants and advanced separation technology required to recover a wide variety of refrigerants and restoring them to Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute standard for reuse as certified EMERALD Refrigerants™. The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide® Services performed at a customer's site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The Company’s SmartEnergy OPS® service is a web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry® and Chill Smart® services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. As a component of the Company’s products and services, the Company also generates carbon offset projects.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and par value amounts) December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,492 $ 1,348 Trade accounts receivable – net 14,223 9,806 Inventories 94,144 44,460 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,422 6,528 Total current assets 122,281 62,142 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation 20,093 21,910 Goodwill 47,803 47,803 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization 20,357 23,150 Right of use asset 6,803 6,559 Other assets 710 85 Total Assets $ 218,047 $ 161,649 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 11,955 $ 7,562 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 30,637 19,499 Accrued payroll 3,931 1,394 Current maturities of long-term debt 5,248 7,314 Short-term debt 15,000 2,000 Total current liabilities 66,771 37,769 Deferred tax liability 1,692 1,355 Long-term lease liabilities 5,500 3,927 Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of deferred financing costs 73,145 77,976 Total Liabilities 147,108 121,027 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, shares authorized 5,000,000: Series A Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value ($100 liquidation preference value); shares authorized

150,000; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 100,000,000; issued and outstanding: 44,758,925 and 43,347,887 respectively 448 433 Additional paid-in capital 116,312 118,269 Accumulated deficit (45,821 ) (78,080 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 70,939 40,622 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 218,047 $ 161,649



