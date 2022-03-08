Alaunos Therapeutics to Participate in the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

HOUSTON, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Alaunos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TCRT), a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, today announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Kevin S. Boyle Sr., and Vice President of Research & Development, Drew Deniger, are scheduled to participate in the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 9:20am ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Company’s website in the Investors section under Events & Presentations at www.alaunos.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days.

About Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.

Alaunos is a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, focused on developing T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies based on its proprietary, non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer technology and its unique cancer mutation hotspot TCR library, targeting common tumor-related mutations in key oncogenic genes including KRAS, TP53 and EGFR. The Company has clinical and strategic collaborations with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the National Cancer Institute. For more information, please visit www.alaunos.com.

