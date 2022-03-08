Shockwave Medical Named to Fast Company's "Most Innovative Company" List

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV), a pioneer in the development of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat severely calcified cardiovascular disease, has been named in Fast Company’s 2022 list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in the medical device sector and has been recognized for “bringing good vibrations to heart procedures.”



“Shockwave Medical was founded with innovation at our core,” said Doug Godshall, Chief Executive Officer of Shockwave Medical. “We are honored to be recognized not only for pioneering revolutionary and proprietary IVL technology, but also for the ways that innovation permeates every aspect of our business. We are continually evolving and transforming how we do things as we seek to astound our customers with life changing products for the treatment of calcified cardiovascular disease.”

Since first being introduced to the market in 2017, IVL has been launched in the U.S. and nearly 60 other countries across Europe, the Middle East, North and South America and Asia.

“Shockwave has revolutionized the way calcified coronary and peripheral arterial disease is treated by providing a new level of safety in these procedures,” said Dean Kereiakes, M.D., FACC, FSCAI, President of The Christ Hospital Heart and Vascular Institute and Professor of Clinical Medicine, The Ohio State University. “It is no surprise that IVL has been adopted so quickly by thousands of physicians across the globe as they seek to provide the best outcomes in the safest manner possible for their patients who have calcified cardiovascular disease.”

Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in medical devices can be found here.

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The company aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which the company refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes. To view an animation of the IVL procedure and for more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com .

