Proactive MD celebrates corporate grand opening at Allawood Center

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate Proactive MD’s expansion into its new corporate headquarters, the leader in advanced primary care solutions for employers is hosting a milestone grand opening event on March 11. The advanced primary care provider has seen significant growth in the last year and will cut the ribbon on its new 12,463-square-foot facility, located at 124 Allawood Ct. in Simpsonville, during the event.

Proactive MD is one of the fastest-growing companies in South Carolina, expanding to over a dozen new states in 2021 alone.

“The explosive growth of Proactive MD over the past two years has not been a coincidence," said John Collier, Proactive MD’s founder and CEO. "The pandemic accentuated so many of the gaps in health care that Proactive MD was created to fill: accessibility, advocacy, trust and hope. Both patients and employers felt the overwhelming complexity of the health care system and the inadequacy of their existing care like never before, and we are humbled by the opportunity they've given us to elevate the health care experience for so many precious lives across the country."

Through newly minted partnerships with various employers, Proactive MD has expanded its footprint nationwide and strengthened its mission to bring improved access to advanced primary care to traditionally underserved and rural areas across the country.

In Proactive MD’s home state of South Carolina, advanced primary care is a solution for local employers fighting rising costs and an increasingly complex health care system. Under this model, Upstate patients have convenient access to world-class care that reduces cost and dramatically improves outcomes.

“South Carolina patients suffer from high rates of chronic illness, and this is compounded by a lack of focus on preventive medical care,” says Dr. Philip Eskew, Proactive MD’s vice president of clinical development and longtime physician with the organization. “We see the heavy burden these illnesses can place on a family. Our mission is to fight for that family and be the total care solution for our patients. We take the time to teach our patients. We’ve found that our proactive approach is contagious, and the antidote to apathy is a steady clinical relationship over time leading to increased patient understanding.”

Proactive MD serves thousands patients across South Carolina, thousands of which are Upstate public servants, including local firefighters, police officers, first responders, teachers, manufacturing workers, their families and many more.

In 2022, Proactive MD will continue to expand access to world-class care, both locally in South Carolina and across the country. Continued innovations in its health care delivery model will include a wider range of services that will be clinically integrated with broad-scope primary care and patient advocacy for enhanced convenience, improved outcomes and cost savings; as well as an expanded clinically integrated network to better serve smaller employer populations.

Proactive MD partners with clients and their employers to help people live healthier lives by reuniting physicians with the people they serve, removing obstacles to care and reducing costs. The company provides comprehensive primary care services, such as diagnostic testing, preventive medicine, chronic disease management and patient advocacy at employer-sponsored health centers, to decrease costs and make health care benefits more efficient.

For more information about how Proactive MD is bringing health care full circle, please visit www.proactive.md.

About Proactive MD

Proactive MD is elevating the standard of primary care and connecting patients and employers with services and solutions that go above and beyond the typical boundaries of health care to meet their unique mental, emotional, social and physical needs. Proactive MD’s Care Beyond the Walls model is built on the foundation of strong physician-patient relationships, clinically integrated services and advanced population health insights. Learn more by visiting www.proactive.md.

###