Snap One Holdings Corp. to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SNPO) (“Snap One” or the “Company”), a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Snap One management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 844-467-8941

International dial-in: 929-517-0912

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Snap One's website.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 29, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 855-859-2056

International replay number: 404-537-3406

Replay ID: 5284935

About Snap One

Established in 2005 and based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Snap One is a manufacturer and exclusive source of A/V, security, control, networking, and remote management products for professional integrators. Control4 is Snap One’s premier brand for automation and control. Snap One is an industry leader in the pro-install channel and helps integrators build their businesses by providing a wide range of high-quality products, easily accessible through an intuitive website and backed by award-winning service and support. With a vast catalogue of today’s most popular brands, Snap One is the premier choice for professional installers across the globe. With over 30 local branches in the US and two in Canada, Snap One blends the benefits of e-commerce with the convenience of same-day pickup. Additional information about Snap One and its products can be found at snapone.com.

