NGM Bio Announces Oral and Late-Breaking Poster Presentations Supporting Its Myeloid Reprogramming Portfolio at Upcoming 2022 AACR Annual Meeting

Oral presentation to showcase NGM Bio’s in vitro and in vivo research demonstrating potential advantages of dual ILT2/ILT4 inhibition with NGM707, currently in Phase 1/2 trial

Late-breaking poster presentations to highlight preclinical research supporting development of NGM831, an ILT3 antagonist antibody, anticipated to initiate Phase 1 trial in first quarter of 2022, and NGM438, a LAIR1 antagonist antibody, anticipated to initiate Phase 1 trial in second quarter of 2022

NGM707, NGM831 and NGM438 are all engineered to release myeloid checkpoints and reprogram myeloid cells to reverse immune suppression and enhance immune response in tumors



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM Bio) (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that abstracts related to all three of the company’s myeloid reprogramming and checkpoint inhibition programs have been accepted for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, which will take place April 8 – 13, 2022 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA.

The four receptors targeted by NGM Bio’s myeloid reprogramming and checkpoint inhibition portfolio – ILT2, ILT4, ILT3 and LAIR1 – belong to the LILR family, which may play a central role in establishing an immune-suppressive state in the tumor microenvironment. All three programs in this NGM Bio-discovered, wholly-owned portfolio – NGM707 (a dual ILT2/ILT4 antagonist antibody product candidate), NGM831 (an ILT3 antagonist antibody product candidate), and NGM438 (a LAIR1 antagonist antibody product candidate) – are engineered to target various LIR suppressive receptors with the goal of releasing myeloid checkpoints and reprogramming myeloid cells to enhance anti-tumor immunity. For more details on NGM Bio’s oncology portfolio visit NGM Bio’s website at https://www.ngmbio.com/discovery-engine/oncology/.

“Our extensive research efforts focused on tumor stroma biology and myeloid reprogramming have yielded important new insights on the potential to shift myeloid cells from a suppressive state to a stimulatory state to promote antitumor immunity,” said Dan Kaplan, Ph.D., Head of Translational Immune-Oncology at NGM Bio. “This work also showcases the advantage of our in-house discovery engine, which seamlessly integrates deep biological interrogation with protein and antibody engineering to yield potentially life-changing medicines. We’re delighted to share preclinical research underpinning NGM707, NGM831 and NGM438 at the upcoming AACR annual meeting, as we continue our efforts to advance myeloid checkpoint inhibition as a new frontier in immuno-oncology.”

Oral Presentation at 2022 AACR Annual Meeting

Abstract title: Immune inhibitory receptors ILT2 and ILT4 exhibit both distinct and overlapping biology in vitro and in vivo Session title: Immune Checkpoint and Immune Modulatory Therapy Abstract #: 664 Location: Immune Checkpoint and Immune Modulatory Therapy Minisymposium Session, April 10 3:00 – 5:00 PM

Both ILT2 and ILT4 are highly expressed on tumor-infiltrating myeloid cells, while ILT2 is also expressed on T cells and natural killer (NK) cells. NGM Bio conducted research to explore the relative contribution of ILT2 and ILT4 on in vitro immune activation and in vivo anti-tumor activity, using both mono-specific ILT2 and ILT4 antagonist antibodies and the ILT2/ILT4 dual antagonist NGM707.

Despite high expression of ILT2 and ILT4 on myeloid cells, evidence from standard in vitro assays suggested that ILT2 and ILT4 have distinct functional activities. NGM Bio’s research demonstrated that both ILT2 and ILT4 play key roles in myeloid immune suppression and showed that blockade of these two receptors can have an additive or synergistic effect. The research also demonstrated that ILT2 blockade may further enhance T cell and NK cell function. Additionally, the researchers used humanized mouse models to characterize the in vivo anti-tumor activity of ILT2 and ILT4 blockade. Consistent with their in vitro findings, the researchers observed a distinct effect of ILT2 and ILT4 blockade on tumor growth inhibition and demonstrated that blockade of ILT2 and ILT4 may be complementary to PD-1 inhibition. These data support the clinical evaluation of NGM707 alone and in combination with PD-1 blockade.

A Phase 1/2 study evaluating the potential of NGM707 in patients with advanced solid tumors with elevated expression of ILT2 and ILT4 as a monotherapy and in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) is underway. NGM Bio anticipates enrolling approximately 180 patients in the study. An initial data readout from the Phase 1a portion (monotherapy dose escalation) of the trial is expected in the second half of 2022.

Late-Breaking Poster Presentations at 2022 AACR Annual Meeting

Abstract title: Preclinical characterization of NGM831, an ILT3 antagonist antibody for the treatment of solid tumors Abstract #: 7874 Location: Poster Session 18, Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 2, April 13 2022, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM Abstract title: Preclinical development of NGM438, a novel anti-LAIR1 antagonist monoclonal antibody for the treatment of collagen-rich solid tumors Abstract #: 219 Location: Poster Session 18, Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 2, April 13 2022, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Late-breaking abstract text will be available on Friday, April 8 at 1:00 p.m. ET, per AACR guidance. NGM Bio plans to announce details on these poster presentations in alignment with AACR’s embargo policy.



KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA.

Abbreviations (in Alphabetical Order)

ILT2=Immunoglobin-Like Transcript 2; ILT3=Immunoglobin-Like Transcript 3; ILT4=Immunoglobin-Like Transcript 4; LILR=Leukocyte Immunoglobin-Like Receptor [ILT2 = LILRB1, ILT3=LILRB4, ILT4=LILRB2]; LIR=Leukocyte Immunoglobin-Like Receptor; LAIR1=Leukocyte-Associated Immunoglobulin-Like Receptor 1.

