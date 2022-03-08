Tempest to Present Two Posters at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class1 therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced two poster presentations at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) virtual annual meeting taking place April 8-13, 2022. The presentations contain new preclinical data for two of Tempest’s small molecule programs, TPST-1495 (clinical-stage dual EP2/4 antagonist) and TREX1 (preclinical STING agonist).



Details:

Title: Dual Blockade of the EP2 and EP4 PGE2 Receptors with TPST-1495 is an Optimal Approach for Drugging the Prostaglandin Pathway

Session Title: Inflammation, Tumor Intitiation and Progression

Session Date and Time: Monday April 11, 2022 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CST

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 36

Abstract Number: 1333

Title: Systemic Small Molecule TREX1 Inhibitors to Selectively Activicate STING in the TME of Metastatic Disease

Session Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 1

Session Date and Time: Monday April 11, 2022 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 38

Abstract Number: 2075

Full abstracts are available for viewing in the AACR Online Itinerary Planner located here, https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10517.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing small molecules that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company’s two novel clinical programs are TPST-1120 and TPST-1495, antagonists of PPARα and EP2/EP4, respectively. Both TPST-1120 and TPST-1495 are advancing through Phase 1 clinical trials designed to study both agents as monotherapies and in combination with other approved agents. In collaboration with F. Hoffmann La Roche, TPST-1120 is also advancing through a randomized first line, global, Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with the standard-of-care regimen of atezolizumab and bevacizumab in patients with advanced or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma. Tempest is also developing an orally-available inhibitor of TREX-1 designed to activate selectively the cGAS/STING pathway, an innate immune response pathway important for the development of anti-tumor immunity. Tempest is headquartered in South San Francisco. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.

1 If approved