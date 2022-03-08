TCR² Therapeutics to Highlight Off-the-Shelf TRuC-T Cell at the American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors, today announced it will present a poster at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022 featuring new preclinical data on an allogeneic (off-the-shelf) TRuC-T cells, taking place on April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. In preclinical studies, this allogeneic product candidate without an enhancement demonstrated improved anti-tumor efficacy associated with enhanced persistence and increased antigen sensitivity in vivo compared to donor-matched autologous TRuC-T cells targeting mesothelin. Furthermore, allogeneic TRuC-T cells generated with an additional knockout of Beta-2-microglobulin (B2M) maintained their potency.



The approach utilized CRISPR/Cas9 endonucleases to yield fully functional TRuCs with eliminated MHC class 1 surface expression by B2M gene knockout that lack alloreactivity and reduced risk of rejection while maintaining signaling properties of the TCR complex, upregulation of activation markers, secretion of robust cytokines and lysis of tumor cells in an antigen-specific manner.

The abstract can be found at www.aacr.org and includes the following poster presentation details as follows:

Title: Engineering Off-the-Shelf Anti-Mesothelin T Cell Receptor Fusion Construct (TRuC®) T Cells

Poster: 4716

Location: Poster Section 36

Session Title: Adoptive Cell Therapy 1

Session Date/Time: April 10, 1:30pm - 5:00pm C.S.T.

Following the Company’s presentation at the medical meeting, the AACR poster presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.tcr2.com.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors. The company is focused on the discovery and development of product candidates against novel and complex targets utilizing its proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC®-T cells). The TRuC platform is designed to specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The use of words such as "may," "will," "could", "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "endeavor," "potential," "continue" or the negative of such words or other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the therapeutic potential of gavo-cel and TCR2’s other product candidates, timing for interim updates for the gavo-cel clinical trial, expectations regarding the timing of TCR2’s TC-510 IND submission and Phase 1 clinical trial initiation, expectations regarding manufacturing plans and capabilities, future clinical development, partnering and commercialization plans, the development of the Company’s TRuC-T cells, their potential characteristics, applications and clinical utility, and the potential therapeutic applications of the Company’s TRuC-T cell platform.

The expressed or implied forward-looking statements included in this press release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: uncertainties inherent in clinical studies and in the availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical studies; whether interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial; whether results from preclinical studies or earlier clinical studies will be predictive of the results of future trials; the expected timing of submissions for regulatory approval or review by governmental authorities, including review under accelerated approval processes; orphan drug designation eligibility; regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; TCR2’s ability to maintain sufficient manufacturing capabilities to support its research, development and commercialization efforts, including TCR2’s ability to secure additional manufacturing facilities; whether TCR2's cash resources will be sufficient to fund TCR2's foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements, the impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic on TCR2’s ongoing operations; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in TCR2’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward- looking statements as predictions of future events. Although TCR2 believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur.

Moreover, except as required by law, neither TCR2 nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contact:

Carl Mauch

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications (617) 949-5667

carl.mauch@tcr2.com