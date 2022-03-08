ORIC Pharmaceuticals Announces Multiple Presentations at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

ORIC-533 oral presentation and poster presentation to highlight potential of small molecule inhibitor of CD73 as a treatment for multiple myeloma



ORIC-114 poster presentation to highlight compelling brain penetrant properties of an irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target EGFR and HER2 with high potency against exon 20 insertion mutations

PLK4 program poster presentation to introduce novel, highly selective inhibitors targeting a synthetic lethality approach as a potential treatment for breast cancer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced three poster presentations and one oral presentation at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 8-13, 2022, in New Orleans, LA. The presentations will highlight preclinical data regarding two Phase 1 programs, including ORIC-533, a highly potent, orally bioavailable CD73 inhibitor, and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant, orally bioavailable, irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target EGFR and HER2 with high potency against exon 20 insertion mutations. The presentations will also introduce a new program targeting a synthetic lethality pathway in breast cancer.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: ORIC-533, a small molecule CD73 inhibitor with best-in-class properties, reverses immunosuppression and has potential as an immunomodulatory therapy in patients with multiple myeloma

Session Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 1

Date and Time: April 11, 2022, 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Abstract Number: 2074

Abstract Highlights

Using an autologous ex vivo assay, bone marrow aspirates from patients with multiple myeloma were evaluated to assess the impact of CD73 inhibition. The results showed that CD73 inhibition stimulated the activation of plasmacytoid dendritic cells and T cell activation. Moreover, the ORIC CD73 inhibitor as a single agent overcame immune suppression and triggered significant lysis and cell death of multiple myeloma cells by autologous T-cells in the bone marrow microenvironment. Taken together, these results demonstrate that the ORIC small molecule CD73 inhibitor potently inhibits the adenosine pathway, which restores anti-tumor immunity and therefore holds potential for patients with multiple myeloma.

Oral Presentation Title: Optimizations leading to ORIC-533: A potent orally bioavailable CD73 inhibitor that restores anti-tumor immunity in high AMP environments

Session Title: Chemistry to the Clinic, Part 2 of 3: Progress in Small Molecule Cancer Immunology Therapy

Date and Time: April 9, 2022, 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Title: ORIC-114, an orally bioavailable, irreversible kinase inhibitor, has superior brain

penetration and antitumor activity in subcutaneous and intracranial NSCLC models

Session Title: Tyrosine Kinase and Phosphatase Inhibitors

Date and Time: April 12, 2022, 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Abstract Number: 3335

Abstract Highlights

Oral administration of ORIC-114 resulted in tumor regressions in an EGFR exon 20 NSCLC model, with superior efficacy relative to CLN-081 and BDTX-189. Additional studies confirmed the brain-penetrance and free unbound exposure in the CNS, which translated to greater anti-tumor activity compared to TAK-788 in an intracranial NSCLC model. Taken together, these data confirm ORIC-114 as a potent, selective, irreversible, brain penetrant EGFR exon 20 inhibitor, and a promising therapeutic candidate, including for patients with CNS metastases.

Title: Discovery of novel, highly selective inhibitors of PLK4 that demonstrate in vivo regressions in TRIM37 high xenografts

Session Title: Novel Targets and Pathways

Date and Time: April 12, 2022, 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Abstract Number: 2633

Abstract Highlights

ORIC discovered novel, potent, orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitors of PLK4 that are highly selective, including against the closely related aurora kinases and PLK1-3. Cell viability assessment across a cancer cell line panel revealed that the highly selective ORIC PLK4 inhibitors showed greater potency in TRIM37 high cancer cell lines as compared to TRIM37 low cell lines. In contrast, less selective compounds, including from the clinical literature, did not display differential potency in TRIM37 high versus low cancer cell lines. Importantly, cell potency in TRIM37 high cancer cells was rescued with knockdown of TRIM37, illustrating that selective PLK4 inhibitors are synthetic lethal with TRIM37 amplification. Oral administration of ORIC PLK4 inhibitors resulted in strong anti-tumor activity of TRIM37 high xenograft tumors, with corresponding pharmacodynamic effects and no body weight loss.

