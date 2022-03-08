Transcontinental Inc. reports on voting results associated to the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

English French

MONTREAL, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today. All of the candidates proposed as directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting as follows:



For Withhold Number % Number % Peter Brues 300,219,772 99.78% 661,064 0.22% Jacynthe Côté 300,610,957 99.91% 269,879 0.09% Nelson Gentiletti 299,968,862 99.70% 911,974 0.30% Yves Leduc 300,631,492 99.92% 249,344 0.08% Isabelle Marcoux 295,660,858 98.27% 5,219,978 1.73% Nathalie Marcoux 295,843,862 98.33% 5,036,974 1.67% Pierre Marcoux 295,848,053 98.33% 5,032,783 1.67% Rémi Marcoux 296,114,757 98.42% 4,766,079 1.58% Anna Martini 300,554,473 99.89% 326,363 0.11% Mario Plourde 293,190,811 97.44% 7,690,025 2.56% Jean Raymond 300,617,864 99.91% 262,972 0.09% Annie Thabet 300,558,298 99.89% 322,538 0.11%

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a North American leader in flexible packaging and Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 45 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has about 8,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had over C$2.6 billion of revenue for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental’s website at www.tc.tc