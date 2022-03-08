Erasca Announces Six Poster Presentations at the 2022 AACR Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced the company will present six poster presentations at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 8-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.



The abstracts are currently available on the AACR meeting website. The posters will be available online at

Erasca.com/events/presentations following the presentations.

Poster Presentation Details

Abstract 2672: ERAS-007 is a selective ERK1/2 inhibitor with preclinical activity across RAS/MAPK pathway-driven CRC models

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics; Signaling Pathway Inhibitors

Presenter: Erin Lew, Sr. Principal Scientist, Biology at Erasca

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 25, Poster Board 15





Date/Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics; Signaling Pathway Inhibitors

Presenter: Leenus Martin, Associate Director, Biology at Erasca

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 25, Poster Board 14





Date/Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics; Signaling Pathway Inhibitors

Presenter: Les Brail, Vice President, Clinical Development at Erasca

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 25, Poster Board 13





Date/Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM ET

Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics; Tyrosine Kinase and Phosphatase Inhibitors

Presenter: Leenus Martin, Associate Director, Biology at Erasca

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 26, Poster Board 23





Date/Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics; Signaling Pathway Inhibitors

Presenter: Jae Hyun Bae, Principal Scientist, Biology at Erasca

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 25, Poster Board 12





Date/Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics; Signaling Pathway Inhibitors

Presenter: Robert Shoemaker, Sr. Vice President, Research at Erasca

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 25, Poster Board 18

