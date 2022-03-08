Vincerx Pharma Announces Poster Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, today announced a poster presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, being held virtually and in New Orleans, Louisiana from April 8-13, 2022.

Poster presentation details: Poster Title: VIP152, a selective CDK9 inhibitor, demonstrates sensitivity in gynecologic cell lines that are cisplatin sensitive or resistant and delivers in vivo antitumor efficacy Abstract Number: 4939 Presenter: Melanie Frigault, PhD Session Type: In-Person and e-Poster Presentation Session Title: Mechanisms of Drug Action 2 Session Time: April 11, 2022 at 1:30PM CT Location: Poster Section 25

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.vincerx.com once the presentation has concluded.



About Vincerx Pharma, Inc.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Vincerx) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on leveraging its extensive development and oncology expertise to advance new therapies intended to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. Vincerx has assembled a management team of biopharmaceutical experts with extensive experience in building and operating organizations that develop and deliver innovative medicines to patients. Vincerx’s current pipeline is derived from an exclusive license agreement with Bayer and includes a clinical-stage and follow-on small molecule drug program and a preclinical stage modular bioconjugation platform, which includes next-generation antibody-drug conjugates and innovative small molecule drug conjugates. For more information, please visit www.vincerx.com.

