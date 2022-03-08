Sana Biotechnology to Present Preclinical Data on its Engineered Hypoimmune Allogeneic CAR T Cells at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines, today announced that preclinical data from its hypoimmune T cell program will be presented at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans, LA.



Sana’s hypoimmune platform has the potential to enable transplants of allogeneic cells without immunosuppression, including allogeneic CAR T cells. Hypoimmune cells were engineered to eliminate HLA-I, HLA-II, and TCR expression to block activation of T cells and B cells, as well as prevent graft versus host disease, while also overexpressing CD47 to block both natural killer cell and macrophage killing. The preclinical data demonstrate these hypoimmunogenic CAR T cells are able to evade both the innate and adaptive arms of the immune system while retaining their antitumor activity.

Sana is utilizing this hypoimmune platform to develop a portfolio of allogeneic CAR T cell therapies for patients with cancer, starting with CD19-expressing B cell malignancies such as non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Sana expects to file investigational new drug applications for multiple product candidates that utilize this platform, starting with SC291 (CD19) in 2022 and SC276 (CD19/CD22) as early as 2023.

Poster details:

Title: Engineered hypoimmune allogeneic CAR T cells as potential off-the-shelf CAR T cell immunotherapies Session Category: Immunology Session Title: Preclinical Immunotherapy Abstract Number: 5598

Full abstracts are available for viewing in the AACR Online Itinerary Planner located here, https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10517. The full e-poster will be available Friday, April 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET and remain available for viewing through Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. We share a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients. We are more than 350 people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, and South San Francisco. For more information about Sana Biotechnology, please visit https://sana.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

