UPDATE -- Media Advisory: To Address Increase in Demand for Sustainable Flexible Packaging, Glenroy Inc. Announces their Investment in additional Adhesive Lamination Capacity

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenroy® Inc., a leading sustainable flexible packaging company has announced a significant increase in capacity with the addition of a Tandem Adhesive Laminator, allowing them to better serve both existing and new customers.



“Our recent expansion, and specifically, the addition of the Tandem Adhesive Laminator, is accelerating our growth in high-barrier film laminations, recyclable pouches, and our stand-up pouch capabilities,” said Evan Arnold, VP of Business Development at Glenroy. “This investment will allow us to partner with existing and new customers to innovate, develop and expand the distribution of high-quality products in revolutionary sustainable flexible packaging, with a focus on preserving our environment. This additional capacity will enable us to continue to exceed our customers’ expectations for years to come.”

The expansion not only provides additional capacity, but it also provides new jobs within their community. Glenroy is a 3rd generation, family-owned company dedicated to serving their customers, partners, and their community. If you’re looking for a new career opportunity, with a company that proudly assembles their flexible packaging products in the USA, consider applying on their website at glenroy.com/careers.

“The new Tandem Adhesive Laminator, which will be ready for production this spring, will improve run speeds, cure time, and increase capacity. The machine is in a temperature and humidity-controlled environment for top-performance,” said Jeff Huizenga, Adhesive Laminate Manager at Glenroy. “This laminator is saving time and still allows us to provide the best, high-quality flexible packaging materials that Glenroy is known for.”

Glenroy’s complete portfolio of flexible packaging capabilities (packaging design, flexographic printing, adhesive or extrusion lamination, pouch converting, finishing, and shipping) delivers everything brand owners need to complete their flexible packaging projects with one supplier. The investment in their production expansion enables them to better serve customers in food & beverage, household products, personal care, pharmaceutical, pet food & treats, nutritional, cosmetic, medical device, and industrial industries.

About Glenroy Inc.

Glenroy, Inc. is a leading sustainable flexible packaging company and the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP Pouch, an eco-friendly, award winning inverted pouch. Headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, WI since 1965, Glenroy manufactures sustainable flexible packaging films and stand-up pouches for a variety of end uses, including food & beverage, household products, personal care, pharmaceutical, pet food & treats, nutritional, cosmetic, medical device, and industrial. For more information on Glenroy's TruRenu™ sustainable flexible packaging solutions, visit www.glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

Editorial Contact

Ken Brunnbauer

800-824-1482

ken.brunnbauer@glenroy.com

www.glenroy.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7dc9ea5-fccc-4a97-b083-06a3fc418560