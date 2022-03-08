CANO Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages Shareholders with $20,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.JohnsonFistel.com) is investigating whether Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CANO), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focus on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under the federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On February 28, 2021, Cano Health disclosed that “the Company and its independent auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, identified certain potential non-cash adjustments to account for revenue recognition under accounting standard ASC 606. The adjustments relate to how and when the Company accrues revenue related to Medicare Risk Adjustments”. The company stated that “it will delay its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings release, conference call and 2022 guidance updates, previously scheduled for Monday, February 28, 2022”.

Following this news, Cano Health’s stock fell $0.32, or 6.2%, to close at $4.87 per share on February 28, 2022

