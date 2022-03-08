Charlestown Energy Partners, LLC Acquires Securities of Sintana Energy Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlestown Energy Partners, LLC (the “Acquirer”) announces that it has acquired ownership and control of an aggregate of 6,504,000 units (“Subject Units”) of Sintana Energy Inc. (the “Company” or “Sintana”), effective March 8, 2022. The Subject Units were issued pursuant to a public offering (the “Offering”) by the Company pursuant to a final prospectus dated February 24, 2022. Each Subject Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Subject Unit Share”) and one share purchase warrant (a “Subject Unit Warrant”). The Offering was completed in conjunction with the acquisition by the Company of a 49% interest in Inter Oil (Pty) Ltd., which was completed contemporaneously (the “Acquisition” and collectively with the Offering, the “Transaction”).

The Subject Units represented approximately 2.5% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (“Shares”) as of March 8, 2022 immediately following the closing of the Transaction (or approximately 4.8% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Subject Unit Warrants only), resulting in a corresponding change to the aggregate percentage ownership of the Company by the Acquirer.

Immediately before the completion of the Transaction, the Acquirer and its joint actor held an aggregate of 18,031,178 Shares and convertible securities to acquire an additional 1,275,288 Shares (the “Convertible Securities”), representing approximately 12.9% of the issued and outstanding Shares at March 8, 2022 (or approximately 13.6% on a partially diluted basis, assuming conversion of such Convertible Securities only), of which the Acquirer held 17,614,512 Shares and the Convertible Securities representing approximately 12.6% of the issued and outstanding Shares (or approximately 13.3% on a partially diluted basis, assuming conversion of such Convertible Securities only) and its joint actor held 416,666 Shares representing less than 1% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Immediately following the Transaction, the Acquirer and its joint actor held 24,535,178 Shares (inclusive of the Subject Unit Shares) and convertible securities to acquire an additional 7,779,288 Shares (inclusive of the Convertible Securities and Subject Unit Warrants), representing approximately 9.3% of the issued and outstanding Shares at March 8, 2022 (or approximately 11.9% on a partially diluted basis, assuming conversion of such Convertible Securities and Subject Unit Warrants only) of which the Acquirer held 24,118,512 Shares, 6,504,000 Subject Unit Warrants and the Convertible Securities representing approximately 9.1% of the issued and outstanding Shares (or approximately 11.7% on a partially diluted basis, assuming conversion of such Convertible Securities and Subject Unit Warrants only) and its joint actor held 416,666 Shares representing less than 1% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

The Subject Units were acquired at a price of $0.15 per Subject Unit (or $975,600 in the aggregate). The Subject Units were acquired from the Company directly and not through the facilities of any stock exchange. The holdings of securities of the Company by the Acquirer are managed for investment purposes, and the Acquirer and/or its joint actors could increase or decrease their respective investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain their current investment position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor.

Additional Information

A copy of the applicable securities report filed in connection with the matters set forth above may be obtained by contacting the Acquirer at 17 State Street, New York, New York, 10004, Tel: 212-201-4125.