Caribou Biosciences to Present Preclinical Data on CB-011, an Immune-Cloaked Allogeneic Anti-BCMA CAR-T Cell Therapy, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

BERKELEY, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBU), a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, today announced that preclinical data from CB-011, its allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM), will be presented as a poster at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, held April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans.



CB-011 is the first allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy immune-cloaked to prevent both T- and NK-mediated immune cell rejection. This allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy is engineered using Cas12a chRDNA technology to insert a BCMA-specific CAR into the TRAC gene and armor the cells with an immune cloaking strategy that includes a knockout of the endogenous B2M gene and site-specific insertion of a B2M–HLA-E fusion transgene into the B2M gene. Caribou is conducting Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies to support a planned IND application submission in 2022 for CB-011 in r/r MM.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: A BCMA-specific allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy (CB-011) genome-engineered to express an HLA-E fusion transgene to prevent immune cell rejection

Presenter: Émilie Degagné, Ph.D., Senior Scientist I

Date and Time: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 1:30 – 5:00 pm CT

Location: New Orleans Convention Center

Presentations and posters will be available for registered attendees for on-demand viewing on the AACR website on April 8, 2022 after 1:00 pm ET.

About Caribou’s Novel Next-Generation CRISPR Platform

CRISPR genome editing uses easily designed, modular biological tools to make DNA changes in living cells. There are two basic components of Type II and Type V CRISPR systems: the nuclease protein that cuts DNA and the RNA molecule(s) that guide the nuclease to generate a site-specific, double-stranded break, leading to an edit at the targeted genomic site. CRISPR systems occasionally edit unintended genomic sites, known as off-target editing, which may lead to harmful effects on cellular function and phenotype. In response to this challenge, Caribou has developed chRDNAs (pronounced “chardonnays”), RNA-DNA hybrid guides that direct substantially more precise genome editing compared to all-RNA guides. Caribou is deploying the power of its Cas12a chRDNA technology to carry out high efficiency multiple edits, including multiplex gene insertions, to develop CRISPR-edited therapies.

About Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Caribou Biosciences is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for patients with devastating diseases. The company’s genome-editing platform, including its proprietary Cas12a chRDNA technology, enables superior precision to develop cell therapies that are specifically engineered for enhanced persistence. Caribou is advancing a pipeline of off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

