Core Scientific, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Core Scientific, Inc. ("Core Scientific" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CORZ) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On March 3, 2022, Culper Research issued a report alleging, among other things, that Core Scientific "has wildly oversold both its mining and hosting businesses, which it cobbled together in a series of questionable transactions before dumping onto the market via SPAC." Moreover, the Company had "waived the 180-day lockup on over 282 million shares, making them free to be dumped just 5 trading days" from the time of the report, showing that "insiders have abandoned any pretense of care for minority shareholders."

On this news, Core Scientific's stock fell $0.72, or 9.4%, to close at $6.98 on March 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

