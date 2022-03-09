Dassault Systèmes Suspends New Business in Russia and Belarus

English French

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — March 9, 2022

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a disaster in every regard and triggers unprecedented turmoil. Many people at Dassault Systèmes have personal, professional and family bonds with Ukraine. This human tragedy resonates with our entire company. Dassault Systèmes strongly stands for peace. We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.



Dassault Systèmes has decided to suspend all new business in Russia and Belarus, and set the framework for it to take effect this week. We may maintain some minimal support activities for our existing customers who are not subject to sanctions, and will continue complying with all applicable export control restrictions and sanctions laws relevant to our operations as well as with the rules of ethics and international standards. We will provide the necessary support for our colleagues in Russia throughout the implementation of this plan.

Since the invasion began, our primary concern has been the safety and well-being of our colleagues and their families in areas impacted by the war. This remains our absolute priority. While we do not have any colleagues in Ukraine, Dassault Systèmes has put measures in place to support members of our teams who have family members there, who must temporarily relocate, or who have any concerns related to this crisis. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this war, and for the safety of everyone affected by it across the region.

###

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team FTI Consulting

François-José Bordonado /Béatrix Martinez: Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48

+33 1 61 62 69 24/70 21 Jamie Ricketts : +44 20 3727 1600

investors@3ds.com Elena Kalinskaya: +44 20 3727 1600

USA & Canada: callie.gauzer@3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate / France Arnaud MALHERBE arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com +33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America Suzanne MORAN suzanne.moran@3ds.com +1 (781) 810 3774

EMEAR Virginie BLINDENBERG virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com +33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China Grace MU grace.mu@3ds.com +86 10 6536 2288

India Kriti ASHOK kriti.ashok@3ds.com +91 9741310607

Japan Yukiko SATO yukiko.sato@3ds.com +81 3 4321 3841

Korea Jeemin JEONG jeemin.jeong@3ds.com +82 2 3271 6653

AP South Pallavi MISRA pallavi.misra@3ds.com +65 90221874

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Attachment