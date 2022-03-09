English Dutch

Agfa’s ZIRFON separator membrane selected by thyssenkrupp nucera for large-scale green hydrogen projects

Mortsel, Belgium – March 9, 2022 – 7.45 a.m. CET

thyssenkrupp nucera has selected Agfa’s ZIRFON separator membrane for advanced alkaline electrolysis in large-scale projects for the production of green hydrogen.

thyssenkrupp nucera has signed a purchase contract with Agfa for the supply of a significant volume of Agfa’s ZIRFON separator membranes to be used in large-scale hydrogen projects. thyssenkrupp nucera’s alkaline water electrolysis is one of the world’s leading technologies for the large scale generation of green hydrogen and the company recently secured several projects in this field. In turn, a study by the Fraunhofer Institute stated that alkaline electrolysis using Agfa’s ZIRFON membranes is the most cost efficient technology for the production of hydrogen.

Pascal Juéry, CEO of the Agfa-Gevaert Group, comments: “We are delighted about thyssenkrupp nucera’s decision to use our ZIRFON membrane in their ambitious green hydrogen projects. It is not only a confirmation of Agfa’s product leadership but also a great reward for our efforts in contributing to a more sustainable world.”

More about thyssenkrupp nucera at https://www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com/

About ZIRFON

Green hydrogen is produced via water electrolysis, a process that uses green electrical power for transforming water into oxygen and hydrogen. These gases are separated by a membrane that is mounted in the very heart of the electrolyzers and determines to a great extent the efficiency and reliability of the hydrogen production system.

ZIRFON membranes for advanced alkaline electrolysis are appreciated by customers around the world for their sustained high productivity even in dynamic operating conditions. Another advantage is their excellent durability, which benefits both the reliability and maintenance cost of the electrolyzer system. Learn more on www.agfa.com/zirfon

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds four divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals and Offset Solutions. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry.

Agfa is a member of the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance and of Hydrogen Europe, that represents the European industry, national associations and research centers active in the hydrogen and fuel cell sector.

ZIRFON, Agfa and the Agfa rhombus are trademarks of Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Belgium, or its affiliates. Other brands mentioned belong to respective owners.

Contact

Nick Valckx, Business Manager H2 Membranes nick.valckx@agfa.com

Attachment